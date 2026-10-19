Naperville Halloween Safety Guide: Hours, Tips and Reminders for Oct. 31

The Naperville Police Department recommends that young children finish trick-or-treating when it begins to get dark and that older children finish by 8PM on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Naperville has no city ordinance that sets official trick-or-treating hours. Most families treat 4 to 8 p.m. as the customary window for door-to-door visits.

Sunset on Halloween will be around 5:45PM, so plan early routes for the youngest trick-or-treaters. Daylight saving time doesn’t end until 2AM Sunday, Nov. 1. Many families will also be headed to parties on a weekend night.

Families who prefer daylight can trick-or-treat downtown Naperville Halloween Hop from 10AM to noon Sunday, Oct. 25. Participating shops and restaurants display event posters, and Jefferson and Main streets close to traffic during the event. Parking is free in the Van Buren and Water Street parking decks.

More Halloween events are listed in the Positively Naperville Halloween Guide.

Homeowners can start with the porch light: on if you’re welcoming trick-or-treaters, off if you’re not. Clear walkways, steps and lawns of hoses, decorations and wet leaves that could cause trips and falls. Light jack-o’-lanterns with battery-operated candles or LED lights instead of open flames.

Police also suggest non-food treats for children with food allergies, and they ask residents to report suspicious or criminal activity right away by calling 911. Homemade or unwrapped treats should stay out of the candy bowl.

Costumes should be flame-resistant and short enough to prevent trips, falls and contact with flames. Face paint is better than a mask. If a mask makes it hard to see or breathe, take it off. Police advise skipping costumes that are overly scary or that include “weapons” of any kind. Light colors or reflective tape help, and glow sticks and flashlights are good ways to light the way.

Children should not trick-or-treat alone, and small groups are best. If older children go without an adult, map a route through familiar areas, ideally your own neighborhood. Agree on check-in times and a firm time to be home. Stay on the porch and never go inside anyone’s home.

On the street, use sidewalks, cross only at corners and look both ways. Stop, look and listen, and never dart between parked cars. Skip shortcuts through backyards, alleys and parks. Carry a fully charged cell phone, and keep eyes up instead of on the screen. Children should never accept a ride from anyone, even someone they know, without first checking with a trusted adult.

An adult should inspect all candy in a well-lit place and throw away anything homemade, unwrapped or tampered with. Eat only treats in their original, unopened wrappers.

Drivers should use extreme caution, especially from 4 to 8PM. Masks or costumes may block a child’s vision, and excited youngsters can dart into the street. Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully, and put the phone down.

Because Halloween falls on a Saturday night, expect more parties and more traffic. Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Plan ahead with a designated sober driver, a rideshare, a cab or public transportation.

Have a safe and fun Halloween.