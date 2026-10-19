KidsMatter Celebrates 25 Years of Empowering Youth at Saturday’s Empower Gala

For a quarter-century, KidsMatter has helped Naperville-area young people say “No” to destructive choices and “Yes” to their endless possibilities. On Saturday, October 24, the nonprofit will celebrate that milestone at its 25th Anniversary EMPOWER Gala at Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Naperville.

The evening will honor the impact KidsMatter and its partners have had on youth, parents and the community since 2001. It also looks ahead. Organizers describe the anniversary gala as “a call to action” to fund programs that meet the changing challenges young people face today.

Event Details

What: KidsMatter 25th Anniversary EMPOWER Gala

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 5:30PM – Cocktail reception 7PM – Dinner, program, auction and music

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Naperville, 1823 Abriter Court, Naperville, IL 60563

Tickets & Sponsorships: e.givesmart.com/events/PTg

Questions: KidsMatter, 331-249-6838 or info@kidsmatter2us.org

An Evening Centered on the Kids It Serves

Guests will enjoy a gourmet plated dinner, a live auction, a raffle and an energetic paddle raise. The heart of the night is a spotlight on the young people KidsMatter serves. Youth will take the stage to share their voices, their talents and their stories.

Gala proceeds support the KidsMatter vision: to empower young people to realize their purpose, know their value and find their own pathway.

25 Years of Free Programs for Families

Founded in 2001, KidsMatter is a Naperville-based nonprofit that now serves about 45,000 kids in DuPage and Will counties. It is known for free events and programs, made possible by donors, that help young people and families manage the stresses of everyday life.

Its work includes:

Parent forums, held four to six times a year with mental health, school and faith-based partners

The Collaborative Youth Team of Illinois, a coalition of more than 30 youth-serving organizations that KidsMatter leads

Youth leadership programs, including the Leadership Academy, Senior High Board and Teen Philanthropy Initiative

Youth Mental Health First Aid training and an annual Youth Mental Health Forum

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in DuPage County, which puts free books in young children’s hands

Community events such as the Volunteer Fair, Community Job Fair and Youth Service Awards

KidsMatter also promotes the free, 24/7 Crisis Text Line. Anyone in crisis can text REACH to 741741 to reach a trained crisis counselor.

How to Support KidsMatter

Tickets and sponsorships for Saturday’s gala are available through the GiveSmart event page. Donations can also be made any time at kidsmatter2us.org. KidsMatter Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization, and donations are tax deductible to the extent provided by law.

Here’s to the next 25 years of building a community where every young person is empowered to dream, believe and become.