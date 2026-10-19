Great Western Trail Crossing Gets a New Traffic Signal Starting Tuesday

DuPage County Report

The DuPage County Division of Transportation is pleased to announce the upcoming activation of a pedestrian-actuated traffic signal on County Farm Road at the Great Western Trail crossing in Winfield.

The new traffic signal has been in development since late 2025, when the Division of Transportation conducted traffic studies to determine the number of vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists traveling through the area. The crossing had previously been improved with the addition of median island separating northbound and southbound traffic on County Farm Road.

“Safety is paramount for pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists. This new signal will significantly benefit residents, providing both people using the trail and motorists on this stretch of road with a greater sense of security. Clear signage for pedestrians and motorists will alert them to the new traffic conditions, when to stop and when it is safe to cross,” said Mary FitzGerald Ozog, Chair of the DuPage Transportation Committee.

The traffic signal will provide pedestrian push-buttons and walk/don’t walk indications for trail users and traditional red-yellow-green traffic signal displays for motorists. Traffic signal operations will be coordinated with the nearby signals at St. Charles Road and at IL Route 64 (North Avenue) and the proposed signal will only stop motorists when trail users push the buttons to request a walk indication.

The new traffic signal is expected to begin operating on Oct. 20, 2026. Electronic message boards and temporary signs will be placed along the roadway in advance of the activation to alert motorists to the new signal and potential traffic impacts. Signs will also be placed along the trail to alert pedestrians to the new traffic control. Permanent signage will be installed along the trail to help keep users informed of the new crossing.

Questions about the operation of the traffic signal can be directed to the Division of Transportation by phone at 630-407-6900 or through its website at www.dupagecounty.gov/dot.