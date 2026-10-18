Naperville VFW Holds Its Third Annual Car Show Oct. 17

Update Oct. 17, 2026 / Hoods up! Gears were showing! Every vintage vehicle in the Third Annual VFW Car Show came with its owner’s restorative history or recent adventure story where dozens of cars, trucks and racers were shining in the afternoon sun on the parking lot behind the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873.

Attendees might have been attracted by the seasonal skeleton crew as vehicles here and there were decked out for Halloween on the weather-perfect afternoon for a car show. Other old brands no longer in production such as Studebaker (last model in 1966), Oldsmobile (last model in 2004) and Chevy Camaro (last model in 2024) attracted wonder.

Judd Kendall VFW Commander Staci Boyer said awarding the “Commander” prize trophy to the 1930 Studebaker Commander, owned by Mike Metzger, seemed only natural…

Mike Metzger credited his wife with the attention to detail of the interior furnishings inside the Studebaker Commander that were among the prize-winning features of the 1930 classic.

In 1930, cars did not yet have built-in trunks. External racks above the fender provided a place where owners could strap down traveling chests such as the one the back of the award-winning Studebaker Commander. A little online research revealed that sometime thereafter in the early 1930s, trunks became an industry-wide feature, the decade when car design evolution began to shift to more distinguished style.

Attendees voted for their favorites, and the top 25 cars won trophies. Awards included Best in Show, first place in each class, Commander’s Choice and class winners. And all of the award-winning was part of the fun and fundraising effort for the VFW.

Several attendees were overheard asking if a date had been set for 2027. Stay tuned!

Thoughts from Jim Hoch on Oct. 18 with Photos by James Hoch Photography / Nice turnout for the 3rd Annual VFW Car Show – the weather couldn’t have been better and those cars, trucks, and “others” really stood out in all their glory! I’m under orders from my boss to get outside and work on our yard today, so those photos will be delayed some, but I did get the winners and a few people photos done, and you can see those photos at the below link, but as I said, come back in a day or two to see the rest of the Car Show photos!

Original Online Post Oct. 14, 2026 / The third Annual Car Show at Naperville VFW Post 3873 runs from noon to 3PM Saturday, Oct. 17, at Judd Kendall Hall, 908 W. Jackson Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540. Admission is free.

Naperville VFW Post 3873 will take donations at the gate. Show cars and registered entries park in the VFW’s south parking lot. Public parking is at the Centennial Beach lot, and a shuttle is available.

Owners who want to enter a car pay $25 per car. They can pay online, which adds a small fee, or in cash at the event. The show takes antiques, exotic cars, hot rods, motorcycles and Jeeps.

Visitors vote for their favorites, and the top 25 cars win trophies. Awards include Best in Show, first place in each class, Commander’s Choice and class winners, noted Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 Commander Staci Boyer.

Dark Horse Catering will be on site with food offerings, and drinks will be available. OMT will be performing live, and the day also has raffles and a craft fair.

A silent auction will include an Irongate Car Cave Experience, along with other items.

For entry forms and updates, visit the Post’s event page.

Also Gear Up to Support Our Troops!

OSOT-America is excited to be participating in the car show at the Naperville VFW on Saturday, October 17, from 12PM to 3PM.

As requests for care packages continue to increase, we are especially in need of donated items that help us bring comfort, encouragement, and a reminder of home to service members serving around the world. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a meaningful difference.

Some of our current most-needed items are listed in the image below. CLICK HERE for the full list of needed items.

Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a military supporter, or simply looking for a fun community event, we hope you’ll stop by the car show and help us fill our collection bins for the troops. Thank you the VFW Naperville for inviting us to come out to their event.