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Naperville Police Investigate Fatal Single Vehicle Traffic Crash

PN Editor
By PN Editor

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Above / PN file photos are used to help flag stories related to Naperville Police and Fire Department responses to investigations and emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Witnesses to this fatal crash are sought. Thanks always for calling 911 whenever necessary to report an accident or what seems suspicious or unsafe. Heartfelt condolences to all concerned. Be alert by day and by night. Stay safe. (PN File Photo)

City of Naperville / Public Information Office Report

On Sat., Oct. 17, 2026, at approximately 10:33PM, the Naperville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of Hobson Road and Olesen Drive for the report of a single vehicle crash.

Responding officers arrived on scene and found a gray 2015 Mercedes Benz on the south side of the intersection, lying on its side with heavy damage. The vehicle was wedged under a large tree and pinned against a fence. The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was unresponsive and entrapped in the vehicle.

The Naperville Fire Department arrived on scene and determined that the driver, a 61-year-old male from Naperville, had succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the Mercedes Benz was traveling southbound on Olesen Drive toward Hobson Road when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, flipped on its side, and landed on a fence.

Due to the nature of the crash, traffic crash investigators from the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene to investigate. The intersection of Olesen Drive and Hobson Road was closed until approximately 3AM.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any additional information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6117.

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PN Editor
PN Editor
An editor is someone who prepares content for publishing. It entered English, the American Language, via French. Its modern sense for newspapers has been around since about 1800.
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