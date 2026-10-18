Naperville Police Investigate Fatal Single Vehicle Traffic Crash

City of Naperville / Public Information Office Report

On Sat., Oct. 17, 2026, at approximately 10:33PM, the Naperville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of Hobson Road and Olesen Drive for the report of a single vehicle crash.

Responding officers arrived on scene and found a gray 2015 Mercedes Benz on the south side of the intersection, lying on its side with heavy damage. The vehicle was wedged under a large tree and pinned against a fence. The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was unresponsive and entrapped in the vehicle.

The Naperville Fire Department arrived on scene and determined that the driver, a 61-year-old male from Naperville, had succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the Mercedes Benz was traveling southbound on Olesen Drive toward Hobson Road when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, flipped on its side, and landed on a fence.

Due to the nature of the crash, traffic crash investigators from the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene to investigate. The intersection of Olesen Drive and Hobson Road was closed until approximately 3AM.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any additional information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6117.