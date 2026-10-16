Ding! Ding! Boo! Halloween Lights Trolley Tours Are Back

Naperville doesn’t do Halloween halfway. Some front yards around town have been getting more elaborate every year, and starting tonight, Friday, October 16, there’s a warm, dry way to see the best of them without fighting for parking.

Naperville Trolley & Tours is running its public Halloween Lights tours every evening from Friday, Oct. 16, through Halloween night. The trolley rolls past some of the city’s most decorated houses, and costumes are encouraged for riders of all ages.

Longtime residents know the trolley best from its December holiday lights tours, a local tradition that dates back to the company’s start in 1995. If you’re new to town, think of the October tour as the spooky warm-up act.

Pick the route closest to home

Each tour lasts about an hour, with most departures between 7 and 10PM. The trolley is enclosed and heated, and it runs rain or shine. Choose your pickup spot when you book:

Eastern: Freedom Brothers Pizzeria, 1293 S. Naper Blvd. (near Naper Boulevard and 75th Street)

Northern: Gemato’s Wood Pit BBQ, 1566 W. Ogden Ave. (near Ogden and Jefferson)

Southern: Naperville Crossings, 2835 Showplace Drive, by Bar Louie (near Route 59 and 95th Street)

21 and over: A Northern route leaving from Quigley’s Irish Pub, 43 E. Jefferson Ave., on Mondays, Oct. 19 and 26

What it costs

Tickets are $28.75 per person on Oct. 19–21 and Oct. 26–28, and $34.50 per person on all other nights. Both prices include the driver’s tip, and an online booking fee is added at checkout.

Everyone needs a ticket, including babies who would ride on a lap. As the trolley company puts it, every passenger counts toward the seat total no matter their age.

Before you go

Bring a state ID of the Reservatioon Holder. It’s required at check-in for public tours.

Arrive 10 minutes early. Tours leave on time, and evening traffic near the pickup spots can be heavy.

Dress for the weather. The trolley is heated, but with all those windows it won’t feel as warm as your car. Layers are a good idea, especially over costumes.

Leave the snacks at home. No food or candy is allowed on board, and coolers aren’t allowed either. Drinks need a lid, and you can bring one unopened beverage.

Skip the stroller. There isn’t room on board.

Plans are final. Reservations are required, there are no walk-ups, and tickets can’t be refunded or moved to another date.

How to book

Each public tour has room for 28 riders, and weekend tours are already filling up. Reserve your seats through Naperville Trolley’s public tour booking page. If you’re going with neighbors or friends, tell them which tour you picked so they can book the same one.

Have more questions? Email Annette at annette@napervilletrolley.com.