10th Annual Naperville Pumpkin Race Rolls Onto Rotary Hill Sat., Oct. 24

Ten years of pumpkins on wheels, and the hill hasn’t gotten any less steep. The Naperville Pumpkin Race, hosted by Turning Pointe Autism Foundation, returns for its 10th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, from noon to 3PM at Rotary Hill, next to Moser Tower and the Millennium Carillon along the Riverwalk.

Friends of all ages and abilities are invited to build a pumpkin racer and send it down the track in side-by-side, single-elimination heats. The winner takes home the coveted Pumpkin Race Championship Trophy. Not racing? Grab a spot along the track with family, friends and neighbors and cheer on the gourds from one heat to the next.

Longtime race-goers will remember the early days, when Turning Pointe Chairman and Co-Founder Randy Wolf announced the winners at the very first race in 2016. A decade later, the event has grown into one of downtown’s most-loved fall traditions, and one with a purpose. Every racing kit is assembled by Turning Pointe students, giving them vocational skills and real work experience.

2026 Schedule of Race Events

noon – Registration opens

12:30PM – Turning Pointe classroom racing begins (these heats are for Turning Pointe students only)

1–2PM – Community heats

2–2:15PM – Costume Contest on the Main Stage/Test Track area and Pumpkin Decor Contest at the Award Showcase

2:15–2:30PM – Business races

2:30–2:45PM – Quarterfinals

2:45–3PM – Semifinals to the Championship Race

Note for returning racers: Pumpkin Pit Row closes at 2PM this year, an hour earlier than in past years. All times are subject to change, so stay near the announcers and don’t miss your heat.

Parking Has Changed This Year

Organizers recommend these spots near Rotary Hill:

Designated parking at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 750 Aurora Ave. at West St. and Oswego Rd.

Naperville Municipal Center parking deck, 400 S. Eagle St.

Water Street Parking Garage, 130 Water St.

Centennial Beach parking, 500 Jackson Ave.

Street parking on S. Webster Street near Naper Settlement

All parking locations are an easy walk to the track. Map links are on the Turning Pointe event page.

Costume and Pumpkin Decorating Contests

Racing is only half the fun. The costume contest takes place around 2 p.m. on the main track after qualifying races, with age groups for 0–5, 6–10, 11–15 and 16 and up.

For the pumpkin decorating contest, drop off your racer at the Award Showcase once your qualifying race is done. Judges begin deliberating around 2PM.

No Kit? No Pumpkin? No Problem

Racing kits will be sold on site, and pumpkins will be available while supplies last. Bring your pumpkin and kit to Pumpkin Pit Row and the crew will help assemble your racer. A pumpkin decorating tent at Pit Row will have quick supplies for anyone who shows up with a plain pumpkin.

Painting at home? Turning Pointe recommends water-based paints as part of its pumpkin recycling effort.

Food on Site

Come hungry. Vendors this year include Boom Box Burgers, Chick-fil-A, Happy Lobster, Moose & Me and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Pumpkin Racing 101

The idea is as silly as it sounds, and that’s the point. Each Turning Pointe kit includes two axles, four wheels, eight bearings, eight wingnuts, two zip ties and a list of building rules. The pumpkin is not included. Pick a pumpkin small enough that the wheels have room to turn. Drill the axles straight through, add the wheels and line everything up with the zip ties. Turning Pointe has video and written assembly instructions, plus race rules and tips, on its website.

Using the kits keeps the playing field level. A pumpkin strapped to a skateboard won’t make it past the starting line. And as referees with oversized mallets have reminded racers over the years, only pumpkins are allowed. Leave the gourds, zucchini and watermelons at home.

Did You Know?

Since 2007, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation, 1500 W. Ogden Ave., has worked to raise the quality of educational supports for children and young adults with autism. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Turning Pointe relies on community events like the Pumpkin Race, along with volunteers, donors, school districts and employment partners, to help students learn to live and work as neurodiverse adults.

Looking for more spooky-season fun? See Halloween Events in Naperville 2026: Your Complete Guide.

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