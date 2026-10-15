Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: October 16-18

Discover the best things to do in Naperville, Illinois, this weekend, from a candlelit downtown scavenger hunt and a VFW car show to a soup-and-chili stroll, seasonal dining and the first nights of the Halloween Lights Trolley Tours. Saturday is also Sweetest Day, and this is the final weekend of the Taste of Naperville.

Friday

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. With Halloween two weeks away, Serendipity is a great first stop for costume pieces and seasonal accessories.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-baked buns, fresh-made salads, pickles, desserts and more. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Pre-order at (630) 355-4418 for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday. Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com

LOTUS – Evenings thru Oct. 24

4-10PM at Paddleboat Quarry – 441 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Only one more week to see LOTUS, the U.S. debut of French artist Nicolas Paolozzi’s illuminated public art installation. Six giant floating flowers transform from daylight into a glowing nighttime experience at the quarry. Free and open to the public, it’s a striking fall arts outing for all ages, and on display every day through Sat., Oct. 24. More info at artforumnaperville.org. (Also see this week’s Art Talk – Let Us LOTUS.)

Boos and Clues Halloween Scavenger Hunt (18+)

6 to 10PM at the Naperville Woman’s Club – 14 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540

The Naperville Woman’s Club opens its candlelit, seasonally dressed historic clubhouse as home base for a downtown scavenger hunt. Check in between 6 and 6:30PM to pick up clues, then hunt through participating restaurants, shops and landmarks before returning for music, karaoke, refreshments and prizes. Tarot readings and a $20 “Boos Pull” (cash only) are available, and costumes are encouraged but not required. Tickets are $35, non-refundable and limited. Proceeds support NWC scholarships and local charities, including Hesed House. More info at napervillewomansclub.org.

Halloween Lights Trolley Tours Begin Tonight

Evenings Fri., Oct. 16, through Sat., Oct. 31 – departures from the east, north and south sides of town

Naperville Trolley & Tours rolls past some of the city’s most over-the-top Halloween houses, with a few stops for a closer look. Tours run about an hour, mostly between 7 and 10PM, on an enclosed, heated trolley, rain or shine. Choose the route closest to home:

Eastern: Freedom Brothers Pizzeria, 1293 S. Naper Blvd.

Freedom Brothers Pizzeria, 1293 S. Naper Blvd. Northern: Gemato’s Wood Pit BBQ, 1566 W. Ogden Ave.

Gemato’s Wood Pit BBQ, 1566 W. Ogden Ave. Southern: Naperville Crossings by Bar Louie, 2835 Showplace Drive

Naperville Crossings by Bar Louie, 2835 Showplace Drive 21 and over: Northern route from Quigley’s Irish Pub on Mondays, Oct. 19 and 26 (state ID required)

Weekend tickets are $34.50 per person (fare plus gratuity); weeknight tickets on Oct. 19–21 and 26–28 are $28.75, plus an online booking fee. Everyone needs a ticket, reservations are required and non-refundable, and weekend tours are filling fast. Book through Naperville Trolley’s online schedule.

Saturday – Sweetest Day

5th Avenue Naperville Farmer’s Market

7AM to noon at 5th Avenue Train Station – 200 E. 5th Avenue, Naperville, IL 60563

Build a farm-to-table meal with a plethora of locally grown food, plus an array of products, performances and events that make the market a great destination for the whole family. Only three Saturdays remain in the 2026 season. Remember! On Oct. 31, the final market day, a Halloween Parade is planned, so start planning those costumes.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road, with plenty of convenient parking.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch from 7AM to 2PM every day at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. A Sweetest Day breakfast date, perhaps? (Click here for an earlier PN story on co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how this diner with a purpose supports the nonprofit Veteran Business Project.) Note Also! The Veteran Business Project, Inc. (VBP) will celebrate veteran success stories at its third annual Valor to Venture fundraising gala from 6PM to 10PM Thursday, Oct. 29, at Hotel Arista, 2139 CityGate Lane. Tickets are $300 each or $2,700 for a table of 10, and sponsorship packages are available. Visit VeteranBusinessProject.org for more info. Or stop by Rosie’s and ask!

Creepy Critters Month at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

9AM to 3PM Saturdays at Knoch Knolls Nature Center – 320 Knoch Knolls Road, Naperville, IL 60565

Slimy slugs, spinning spiders and vile vultures take over the nature center exhibit area all month long. Drop in for free, self-guided activities and an indoor Creepy Critters scavenger hunt with a Halloween prize at the end. No registration is needed; an adult must accompany kids. More info at napervilleparks.org.

Anderson’s Bookshop Welcomes Nara Smith

11AM to 1PM – Anderson’s Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, IL 60540

Anderson’s Bookshop hosts popular culinary creator Nara Smith. Check andersonsbookshop.com for ticket requirements and event location before you go, and plan to arrive early for this one.

Naperville VFW Post 3873 Third Annual Car Show

Noon to 3PM at Judd Kendall Hall – 908 Jackson Ave., Naperville, IL 60540

VFW Car Show 2025. (PN Photo)

Admission is free, with donations accepted at the gate. Antiques, exotic cars, hot rods, motorcycles and Jeeps line up for visitor voting, with trophies for the top 25, plus Best in Show, Commander’s Choice and class winners. Entering a car costs $25 (register online or pay cash at the show). Dark Horse Catering will serve food, OMT performs live, and there’s a craft fair, raffles and a silent auction featuring an Irongate Car Cave Experience. Public parking is at the Centennial Beach lot with a shuttle available. OSOT-America will also be on hand collecting donations for care packages to service members. Read more on PN.

Halloween at the Fry Family Y

5:30 to 7:30PM at Fry Family YMCA – 2120 95th St., Naperville, IL 60564

The Fry Family Y invites every family to a free Halloween night of trick-or-treating, slime making, Halloween crafts, a photo booth, bingo and more for the whole crew. Free and open to the community, members or not. Want to help out? Candy donations are welcome at the Y’s membership desk.

Sunday

Naperville Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

7 to 10:30AM – start area on Eagle Street between Jackson Avenue and Aurora Avenue (400 S. Eagle St.), Naperville, IL 60540

Runners take over downtown Naperville Sunday morning for the Naperville Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, a loop course through the city’s historic streets, neighborhoods, parks and riverfront paths. Spectators can cheer from several points along the route, and the race village sits near the heart of downtown. Racers who want to pick up packets on race day must register by 4:30PM Saturday, Oct. 17. Drivers, plan ahead for traffic delays and street closures downtown during race hours. Course details, registration and race-day info at runnaperville.com.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. And watch for the 21+ Halloween Lights Trolley Tours departing from Quigley’s on Mondays, Oct. 19 and 26.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day, with a choice of dining rooms and private spaces. Serving the community since 1990, Mesón Sabika is set in an 1847 historic mansion with eight dining rooms on a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Reservations for Mesón Sabika’s Annual Complimentary Thanksgiving Turkey Dinners To-Go for individuals and families in need of holiday cheer on Nov. 26 will begin soon.

Downtown Naperville Harvest Soup & Chili Stroll

Noon to 4PM – check in at Tapville Social Private Dining Room, 216 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540

Grab your crew and taste your way through downtown Naperville restaurants serving signature soups, stews and hearty chili, then vote for your favorite at the end. Tickets include all tastings and are sold for staggered start times to keep things flowing. Enter Tapville through the front or back entrance near the Central Parking Facility. Tickets and details at downtownnaperville.com.

Halloween Horror & Hocus Pocus Trivia

6 to 8PM at Tapville Social – 216 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540

Gather your coven and test your knowledge of horror classics, famous villains and a certain trio of Sanderson sisters. Costumes welcome. Details at downtownnaperville.com.

Extra! Extra! Thanks for reading!

Printed monthly and digital daily, Positively Naperville aims to look forward…

Check out PN’s Community Events for events today, tonight, tomorrow and way into the future! And take note that Sunday is the final day of the Taste of Naperville, the “indoor” festival at restaurants throughout town. Cheers!

Looking ahead to the big Halloween weekend, Oct. 23–25: Howlin’ at the Moon (21+) at Naper Settlement Friday and Saturday nights, the new Family Spooktacular at Naper Settlement Saturday and Sunday, the 10th Naperville Pumpkin Race at noon Saturday on Rotary Hill, and Downtown Naperville Trick-or-Treat plus Halloween Happening on the Riverwalk on Sunday. Find times, tickets and more in PN’s Halloween Events in Naperville 2026: Your Complete Guide.

One more thing… The Midterm General Election is set for Tues., Nov. 3.

Are you familiar with all the candidates running to serve Naperville residents in DuPage County, Will County, Springfield, Illinois, and Washington, D.C.? Thanks for taking time to visit PN’s Midterm General Election Guide linked to the homepage of this website. Polls will be open from 6AM to 7PM Tues., Nov. 3.