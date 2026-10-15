Movies With Tarek – ‘The Social Reckoning’

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, I went into this movie with high expectations. I am an avid user of social media, posting regulalry on platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin. The Social Network sold me on the fascinating origin story of Facebook which also showcased the complex personal dynamics and egos behind the scenes.

Even though The Social Reckoning is not directed by David Fincher, the compelling theme of legality is still mind-boggling. Jeremy Strong plays the role of Mark Zuckerberg and his performance reminded me of Kendall Roy, his character from Succession transitioned. Except, this time around he is playing the king of Facebook.

This film is based on real events which took place from 2019 to 2022. The timing coincides with the period in which Facebook’s leadership took over Instagram and other social media platforms. It is also set in the era when the COVID pandemic and the Insurrection of the Capital sparked lots of activity on social media. There is focus on current trends and real-world events during that time period in The Social Reckoning.

Mikey Madison plays Frances Haugen. She works for Facebook and tries to get the word out that the organization has abusive tactics. Jeremy Allen-White plays Jeff Horowitz, an investigative reporter digging for a story on the subject of social media. The film has lots of scenes which jump back-and-forth featuring actual events in different years. Sorkin’s direction is one-of-a-kind because of the way he connects the elements that matter the most and that correlate with each other. Whether it is a story related to Frances, Jeff, or Mark—everything important comes together in a meaningful way in The Social Reckoning.

I found the way the subject of algorithms was featured in this film extremely interesting. This intriguing subject plays a major role in The Social Reckoning and audiences learn how events spark likes and/or comments which influence the algorithms. Frances, Jeff, and Mark all experiment with algorithms. Mark also finds himself on a global broadcast dealing with Facebook’s safety policies. Strong’s performance is bold and impressive. He delivers a more intense version of Mark Zuckerberg than Jesse Eisenberg did in The Social Network based on his unique method of acting.

There are repeated conflicts and the dynamics are potent. Frances and Jeff want to keep flying below the radar, yet Mark wants his decisions to be final and never questioned. Much of the negativity is fueled by Charlie, played by Bill Burr. He plays one of the legal counsels for Zuckerberg. They push each other to the brink. Bill Burr delivers some of his classic comedy punchlines in real-life situations in this film. I have always loved Bill Burr’s live shows, so it’s great to see him in this film. Jeremy Strong and Bill Burr play men who subscribe to the hierarchy and are determined to never let their guards down. The fate of Facebook is the tipping point which leads to the cinematic climax in this movie.

This is by far one of the best films of 2026. Taking audiences back to this era is a reminder of the challenges we have faced and the resilience we needed to survive. Although some moments in the film are less than perfect, the realistic storyline, believable performances and well-planned pacing are inspiring.

Three-and-a-half out of four stars.