Transitions – Dolly and My Auntie

Dolly Parton was talented, quick-witted and humorous. Yet what stands out to me was her generosity. Her Imagination Library gave over 300 million books to children from birth to age five in multiple countries. Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN, contributes over one billion dollars to the local economy only ten miles from where she grew up in poverty. She became a great capitalist!

As a young songwriter she refused to let Elvis Presley take credit for her song, “I Will Always Love You.” Twenty years later, her resoluteness paid off when Whitney Houston sang it in The Bodyguard. It earned millions in royalties that she invested in Black businesses in Nashville and the United Negro College Fund. She also donated millions to fund early COVID vaccine research.

So why do I compare her to my Auntie? My family lived in the flat above my Aunt for 12 years. Twenty-one years older than my mother, she was more like my grandmother—and she was childless. I KNEW I was the favorite among her dozens of nieces and nephews.

Dolly had corsets specially made for her “assets.” So did my aunt. Roger once brought a medical corset at a resale shop as a gag gift for a colleague. (Bad Boy!) But it was funny.

I was a pre-teen when I saw my aunt being fitted by a corsetiere, and finally understood why she always looked put-together at church or on special occasions. It seemed a torture device, though.

Several times a year she and my uncle took me to brunch after church. A napkin is supposed to be placed in your lap, but she always placed it under her chin—a spill would have never made it to her lap. Dolly might have had the same issue, but her assets were insured for $600,000.

I miss Dolly, and I greatly miss my aunt despite the decades she has been gone. What a hugger!