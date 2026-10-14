Real Life – Winnie the Pooh, and Other Things, Too

I just ordered the AA Milne poetry book “Now We Are Six” for one of my granddaughters, who is also that age.

But let’s be honest. It’s really for me.

I want to read it aloud before the wee ones no longer want me to do that. I want to drop into the world of little children starting to understand things; to see if my grandkids will agree with what was written in 1927— these universal things, so common, but also so special to every parent, and of course now to me—as I watch my children’s children grow before my eyes.

In other childish pleasures, our extended family is currently in the midst of “birthday month.”

There are many many Virgos and Libras in our family tree, some of whom have the same birthdate in common.

My grandson Harrison is my birthday buddy—though he is turning 4, and I, definitely, am not.

The side effect is that my own birthday has been supplanted by marking Harrison’s big day.

Imagine four excited children and three adults packed into a car. Me, I’ve become one of the kids, sitting in the second row, playing children’s guessing games.

The surprise destination: Monster Jam!

This spectacle aimed at 4-8-year olds is a competition between huge tricked-out trucks. Each is its own character. The highly personable drivers autograph the kids’ shirts and allow photos with their young fans.

It’s like a county fair, but the only animal present was a robotic dog!

It was big.

There was “merch.”

We watched collisions, towing and fire protocols, plus stunt-folks riding dirt bikes, all flying through the air.

And I really liked it.

Not in the way I like Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin.

But in the way I loved to see the kids getting into it, and the chance to feel that same way, too.

Shared experiences are the best birthday gifts ever.

The Rodeo might be next. (c)