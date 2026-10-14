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Park District Invites Adults Ages 50 and over to Take Survey on Active Adult Programs

Naperville Park District
By Naperville Park District

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adults making pottery in a studio
Park District Photo

The Naperville Park District invites adults ages 50 and over to take an online survey on active adult programming. Survey feedback will help the Park District assess current program offerings and plan for potential future offerings. The survey is available through Saturday, October 31 on the Active Adults & Seniors webpage at www.napervilleparks.org/activeadults.

The Park District’s Active Adults & Seniors programs provide individuals ages 50 and up with opportunities to socialize, be active, and have fun. View current Active Adults & Seniors programs online at www.napervilleparks.org/programguides.

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Naperville Park District
Naperville Park Districthttp://www.napervilleparks.org/
Created in 1966, the Naperville Park District is an independent, municipal agency serving the recreation needs of its residents. An Illinois Distinguished Agency since 1994, the District is one of only 1% of park districts across the country to be nationally accredited through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA). The Naperville Park District’s mission is to provide recreation and park experiences that promote healthy lives, healthy minds and a healthy community. The District maintains and operates more than 2,400 acres with 137 parks and provides more than 1,500 recreational, arts and environmental programs and special events annually. Included within the District’s operations are two championship golf courses, a multitude of playgrounds, trails, athletic courts and sports fields, Fort Hill Activity Center, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, two inline skating and skateboarding facilities, the Millennium Carillon, a paddle boat quarry, historic Centennial Beach, and the beautiful Riverwalk.
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