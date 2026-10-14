Park District Invites Adults Ages 50 and over to Take Survey on Active Adult Programs

The Naperville Park District invites adults ages 50 and over to take an online survey on active adult programming. Survey feedback will help the Park District assess current program offerings and plan for potential future offerings. The survey is available through Saturday, October 31 on the Active Adults & Seniors webpage at www.napervilleparks.org/activeadults.

The Park District’s Active Adults & Seniors programs provide individuals ages 50 and up with opportunities to socialize, be active, and have fun. View current Active Adults & Seniors programs online at www.napervilleparks.org/programguides.