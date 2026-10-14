October 2026 – Behind the Horn With the Naperville Municipal Band

Throughout the year, “Behind the Horn” is an opportunity to feature the talented and dedicated members of the City’s band, always providing a behind-the-scenes look of lifelong musicianship.

For October meet Kim Windsor, bassoonist in the Naperville Municipal Band.

Number of Years in NMB: 25 years

Past and/or Current Occupation: I’m currently a photo editor/graphic and designer/website handler for Animal House Shelter in Huntley.

Hobbies and Interests Outside the Band: Crocheting, sewing and making the oboe players laugh.

How many years have you played the bassoon and what drew you to it? I’ve been playing bassoon since the summer of 1972. I started on flute 2 years prior. The bassoon player at that time had graduated, and I was asked to change to bassoon. I really wasn’t liking the flute, so I said “yes.”

I didn’t know what a bassoon looked like. When I took it home and finally figured out how to assemble it, it was taller than me. I fell in love!

Why have you kept playing all these years? I majored in music in my college years, and I just couldn’t picture my life without playing my bassoon. I moved out of Naperville about 15 years ago. I first moved to Grayslake and now live in Woodstock. I still keep playing with the Naperville Municipal Band because there is nowhere better to play.

Do you play anywhere else? I do not play anywhere else currently. I have played in the Chicago Metropolitan Youth Orchestra. Chicago Businessmen’s Orchester, Chicago Mandolin Orchestra, many pit orchestras, and Suburban Swing (USO show band where I played bassoon, bari-sax, and tenor-sax).

Who was/is your greatest musical mentor? Why? This is a tough question … I think my greatest musical mentor was Dr. Robert Koper at Western Illinois University. He challenged me ALL the time to make myself a better player. I learned so much from him. And he taught me to swear in Polish, LOL.

What makes NMB so special? Three things: (1.) The music. Playing music of all genres. The variety is amazing. (2.) The people! My bestest friends are the double reeds. Everyone is always there to lend a helping hand, a shoulder to cry on, and always friendship. (3.) The audiences. There is nothing like playing for audiences that appreciate the music and the talent that this band has.

What’s your favorite memory or funny story from playing in the NMB? One of my favorite memories was my first rehearsal. Ron Keller pointed me to my chair, sat down next to me, and told me all about the history of the band. This wouldn’t be the first time I heard the history, but it was the best time.