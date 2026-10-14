Naperville VFW Holds Its Third Annual Car Show Oct. 17

The third Annual Car Show at Naperville VFW Post 3873 runs from noon to 3PM Saturday, Oct. 17, at Judd Kendall Hall, 908 Jackson Ave, Naperville, IL 60540. Admission is free.

Naperville VFW Post 3873 will take donations at the gate. Show cars and registered entries park in the VFW’s south parking lot. Public parking is at the Centennial Beach lot, and a shuttle is available.

Owners who want to enter a car pay $25 per car. They can pay online, which adds a small fee, or in cash at the event. The show takes antiques, exotic cars, hot rods, motorcycles and Jeeps.

Visitors vote for their favorites, and the top 25 cars win trophies. Awards include Best in Show, first place in each class, Commander’s Choice and class winners.

Dark Horse Catering will be on site with food offerings, and drinks will be available. OMT will be perfoming live, and the day also has raffles and a craft fair.

A silent auction will include an Irongate Car Cave Experience, along with other items.

For entry forms and updates, visit the Post’s event page.