Naperville Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash, Seek Witnesses

Above / PN file photos are used to help flag stories related to Naperville Police and Fire Department responses to investigations and emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Witnesses to this crash are sought. Thanks always for calling 911 whenever necessary to report an accident or what seems suspicious or unsafe. Be alert by day and by night. Stay safe. (PN File Photo)

City of Naperville / Public Information Office Report

On Tues., October 13, 2026, at approximately 8:32PM, the Naperville Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of E. Ogden Avenue and Sherman Avenue for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Responding officers arrived and observed a male lying in the eastbound lanes of Ogden Avenue and a damaged 2024 Blue Volkswagen sedan. The responding officers and members of the Naperville Fire Department provided emergency medical attention to the pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 58-year-old male from Naperville, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the Blue Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on Ogden Avenue and struck the pedestrian, who was walking southbound across Ogden Avenue.

Due to the nature of the crash, traffic crash investigators from the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene to investigate. Eastbound Ogden Avenue from Columbia Street to Sherman Avenue was closed until approximately 11:40PM.

The crash is still under investigation. No citations have been issued, nor have any criminal charges been filed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any additional information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6117.