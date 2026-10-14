Naperville CVB Hosts Familiarization – ‘FAM’ – Tour

For the first time since 2017, the Naperville Convention & Visitors Bureau hosted a familiarization tour, better known in the hospitality industry as a FAM, welcoming meeting-and-event professionals to experience Naperville firsthand. Our “Fall for Naperville” FAM welcomed 11 professionals from four states, Wisconsin, Indiana, Florida and Illinois. Attendees included decision-makers from global hotel site selection agencies, national associations, tour companies, national lodging providers and boutique meeting firms.

A large part of the decision-making process for meeting planners is understanding a community and what it offers and how their meeting or event would fit within the destination. One of the best ways to showcase this is through a FAM, allowing planners to experience the community firsthand. Our Naperville CVB partners played an important role in making this FAM possible, with many generously providing services complimentary or at a significant discount.

Guests were hosted overnight at Hotel Arista and the Chicago Marriott Naperville, but their experience took them throughout the community. The FAM began at Hotel Indigo with a welcome from Mayor Scott Wehrli, followed by tours of the hotel, Water Street development and Elements event space.

The meeting professionals took a short walk over to Naper Settlement to see live history demonstrations which mirrored what their clients would experience if they requested a cultural enrichment activity. The planners visited the Birck Family Innovation Gateway and a listened to a presentation from CVB representatives Brandon Sheldon, Monica Conners and Julie Byrne on the value proposition of hosting an event in Naperville. The evening continued at Hotel Arista with tours of the property and an elevated dinner experience and chef presentation before concluding with networking and friendly competition at Topgolf.

Day Two

The morning kicked off at the Chicago Marriott Naperville with a generous breakfast buffet, tours, a presentation and an interactive Jeopardy game.

The next stop took the planners to the Embassy Suites where they toured the recently upgraded ballroom and the Freedom Commons area to see the accessibility of nearby amenities and additional limited-service hotel options.

Planners were then taken to the Northern Illinois University Naperville Conference Center to tour the auditorium, meeting rooms and participate in a showcase where local Freedom Common restaurants provided samples and the area limited-service hotel sales representatives connected directly with meeting professionals.

Belgio’s Chauffeuring provided luxury transportation from the hospitality corridor into Downtown Naperville, traveling through North Central College to learn about its history, event venues and theater options. A quick stop was made to pick up Katie Wood for a brief orientation of Downtown, including seeing nearby attractions such as the Riverwalk, Centennial Beach and the Moser Tower with its 72-bell carillon.

The FAM concluded at Northcott Liquorette with lunch from Empire, and planners answered Naperville trivia for giveaways generously donated from local partners including Standard Goods, White Sheep, Pinot’s Palette and JoJo’s Shake Bar, Karisma Boutique, Dash of Nash, Little Luxuries, Avocado Theory, Rosebud and Insomnia Cookies and Kernel’s Gourmet Popcorn and more.

“This was one of the best planned FAMs I’ve attended in 40 years in the business,” shared Brenda J. Glass of Superior Planning and Site Selection, who specializes in sourcing national healthcare meetings.

Perhaps the best part of “Fall for Naperville” was seeing our community come together. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, venues, transportation partners, city leadership and local businesses all played a role. After nearly a decade since our last FAM, we showcased not only what Naperville offers, but the collaboration, support and pride that make our city a special destination for meetings and events. VisitNaperville.com.