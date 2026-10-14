Naper Nostalgia: A Pumkin and City of Naperville Logo

Last October a large pumpkin appeared at the security desk in the Naperville Municipal Center, emblazoned with the City of Naperville logo.

Years ago when we first wondered about the logo design, we were directed to former City Clerk Steve Hyett. We learned Hyett had organized a group of volunteers, including architect Chuck George, to serve on the City’s Community Appearance Advisory Board (CAAB) to create the logo in 1974.

Hyett noted the wavy lines in the logo design represented the DuPage River while also incorporating the creeks, detention basins and retention ponds within new developments.

The tree — the largest component of the new logo — was the overwhelming symbol of the community representing the importance of green space, ecology and open space.

The low level of the buildings indicated a primarily residential community, with an occasional taller structure, such as the taller buildings of Old Main at North Central College, Edward Hospital or perhaps the steeple at Ss. Peter & Paul.

Note the logo has withstood time… even with the appearance of Moser Tower along the Riverwalk, built about 25 years after the city’s logo was introduced.

The CAAB developed guidelines for the logo’s use by the City, and also provided guidelines for its use on non-city items. Who’d have thought the logo would be beautifully etched in a pumpkin, a gift from Lisa Cesal!

—PN