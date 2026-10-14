Halloween Events in Naperville 2026: Your Complete Guide

Halloween lands on a Saturday this year, and Naperville is making a full two weeks of it. From a candlelit scavenger hunt downtown to trick-or-treating past 1830s homes at Naper Settlement, there’s something for little goblins, grown-up ghouls and everybody in between.

Here’s what’s happening, in order, with times, tickets and the details you’ll want before you head out. Bookmark this page. We’ll update it as more events are announced.

The First Weekend: Oct. 16–18

Boos and Clues Halloween Scavenger Hunt (18+)

6 to 10PM Fri., Oct. 16, Naperville Woman’s Club, 14 S. Washington St.

The Naperville Woman’s Club is opening its historic clubhouse, all candlelit and dressed up for the season, as home base for a downtown scavenger hunt. Check in between 6 and 6:30PM to get your clues, then work your way through participating restaurants, shops and landmarks before heading back for music, karaoke, refreshments and prizes. Tarot readings and a $20 “Boos Pull” (cash only) are available. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Fun bit of history: the modern scavenger hunt dates to 1931, when columnist Elsa Maxwell dreamed it up as a party game during the Great Depression. The Woman’s Club itself goes back even further, to 1897.

Tickets are $35, non-refundable and limited. Proceeds support NWC scholarships and local charities, including Hesed House. napervillewomansclub.org | Read more on PN

Halloween Horror & Hocus Pocus Trivia

6 to 8PM Sun., Oct. 18, Tapville Social, 216 S. Washington St.

Gather your coven and test your knowledge of horror classics, famous villains and a certain trio of Sanderson sisters. Costumes welcome. Details at downtownnaperville.com.

The Big Weekend: Oct. 23–25

This is the busiest Halloween weekend of the year in Naperville. Plan ahead for parking downtown and near Naper Settlement.

Kids Night Out – Spooktacular

6PM Fri., Oct. 23, Fort Hill Activity Center

Parents get a night off and kids get Halloween-themed games, activities, dinner and juice through the Naperville Park District. Registration is required. napervilleparks.org

Howlin’ at the Moon (21+)

5 to 10PM Fri., Oct. 23, and Sat., Oct. 24, Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.

Naperville’s Halloween bash for grown-ups returns to the Settlement grounds with live music, fire dancers, a costume contest, a Moonlight Market of Halloween vendors, blacklight painting in the Dark Art Gallery, a 15-foot werewolf sculpture and the Food Truck Graveyard and BOOze Bar.

Friday: Birkenrocks, 5:15 to 7:15PM; Six Foot Blonde, 8 to 10PM

Birkenrocks, 5:15 to 7:15PM; Six Foot Blonde, 8 to 10PM Saturday: Mr. Blotto, 5:15 to 7:15PM; Neighbor, 8 to 10PM

Tickets are $25 per adult and included with Naper Settlement membership. IDs are checked at the gate; no one under 21 admitted. Tips at the beverage tents benefit The Exchange Club of Will-DuPage Counties on Friday and Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley on Saturday. Buy only through Naper Settlement’s website or at the guest services tent. napersettlement.org

NEW: Family Spooktacular at Naper Settlement

10AM to 2PM Sat., Oct. 24, and noon to 4PM Sun., Oct. 25, Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.

Naper Settlement is starting a new tradition this year, built for kids ages 3 to 12. Little ones can trick-or-treat at the museum’s historic homes, the same buildings generations of Naperville schoolkids have toured on field trips. Add a fright-free haunted house inflatable, slime-making at Ghoul School, canvas painting with Pinot’s Palette, laser tag and food trucks.

The headliner is The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals, a Disney tribute band playing two 60-minute concerts each day:

10:30AM and 12:30PM Saturday

12:30PM and 2:30PM Sunday

Tickets: $15 adults, $10 youth ages 4–12, free for kids under 4. Grown-ups 21 and over can visit the Spooky Spirits Bar. napersettlement.org/FamilySpooktacular | Read more on PN

Naperville Pumpkin Race

Noon Sat., Oct. 24, Rotary Hill along the Riverwalk

Pumpkins on wheels go head to head down Rotary Hill at this free family event, hosted by the Turning Pointe Autism Foundation. Expect games and activities, a pumpkin decorating contest, a costume contest and food vendors. Racing kits and details at turningpointeautismfoundation.org.

Downtown Naperville Trick-or-Treat

10AM to noon Sun., Oct. 25, Downtown Naperville

The Downtown Naperville Alliance’s annual daytime trick-or-treat brings thousands of costumed kids downtown every year. Look for participating shops and restaurants displaying the event poster. Children should be accompanied by a parent. Free parking is available in the downtown decks, including Van Buren and Water Street. Check downtownnaperville.com for the final list of participating businesses.

Halloween Happening on the Riverwalk

1 to 4PM Sun., Oct. 25, Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court

After the downtown candy run, walk over to the Riverwalk for the Naperville Park District’s free Halloween fest for kids 10 and under, with games, activities and goodies. The Park District asks that costumes be family-friendly, that masks leave eyes fully visible and that no props resemble real weapons. Presented by Woody Buick GMC. napervilleparks.org/halloweenhappening

Halloween Day: Sat., Oct. 31

Halloween Parade at the 5th Avenue Farmer’s Market

Sat., Oct. 31, 5th Avenue Train Station, 200 E. 5th Ave. (market runs 7AM to noon)

The 5th Avenue Naperville Farmer’s Market wraps its 2026 season on Halloween morning with a Halloween parade. Bring the kids in costume and pick up a few last fall goodies while you’re there.

SCARE-illon at the Millennium Carillon

7PM Sat., Oct. 31, Rotary Hill

The Millennium Carillon trades its usual repertoire for classic Halloween tunes, ringing out over the Riverwalk on Halloween night. Bring a blanket, wrap up the trick-or-treating and listen from the hill. napervilleparks.org/SCAREillon

Trick-or-Treating in Your Neighborhood

Naperville doesn’t set official trick-or-treat hours by ordinance. Most families stick to roughly 4 to 8PM. Naperville Police recommend younger children wrap up when it starts to get dark and older kids finish by 8PM. A few reminders:

Young children should always go with a responsible adult; older kids should go in groups and stick to familiar streets.

Drivers, slow down and stay off your phone, especially between 4 and 8PM.

Report anything suspicious by calling 911.

Toss your wrappers in the trash. Nobody wants Snickers wrappers blowing down the block on Nov. 1.

All Month Long

Creepy Critters Month at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

Through Sat., Oct. 31, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road

Slimy slugs, spinning spiders and vile vultures take over the nature center exhibit area all month. Drop in for free, self-guided activities and an indoor Creepy Critters scavenger hunt with a Halloween prize at the end. No registration needed; an adult must come along with kids. Open 9AM to 1PM and 1:30 to 4:30PM weekdays, and 9AM to 3PM Saturdays. napervilleparks.org

Halloween Lights Trolley Tours

Evenings Fri., Oct. 16, through Sat., Oct. 31

Naperville Trolley & Tours spends the last two weeks of October rolling past some of the city’s most over-the-top Halloween houses, with a few stops where riders can hop off for a closer look. Each tour runs about an hour, mostly between 7 and 10PM, on an enclosed, heated trolley that goes out rain or shine. Pick the route closest to home:

Eastern: from Freedom Brothers Pizzeria, 1293 S. Naper Blvd. (near Naper Boulevard and 75th Street)

from Freedom Brothers Pizzeria, 1293 S. Naper Blvd. (near Naper Boulevard and 75th Street) Northern: from Gemato’s Wood Pit BBQ, 1566 W. Ogden Ave. (near Ogden and Jefferson)

from Gemato’s Wood Pit BBQ, 1566 W. Ogden Ave. (near Ogden and Jefferson) Southern: from Naperville Crossings, 2835 Showplace Drive by Bar Louie (near Route 59 and 95th Street)

from Naperville Crossings, 2835 Showplace Drive by Bar Louie (near Route 59 and 95th Street) 21 and over: a Northern route from Quigley’s Irish Pub, 43 E. Jefferson Ave., on select Mondays (Oct. 19 and 26). State ID required.

Tickets are $28.75 per person (fare plus gratuity) on Oct. 19–21 and 26–28, and $34.50 on the other nights, plus an online booking fee. Everyone needs a ticket, lap infants included. Reservations are required, with no walk-ins, and they’re non-refundable. Leave the candy and strollers at home; sealed drinks only. Weekend tours are already filling up, so book soon through Naperville Trolley’s online schedule.

After the Candy: Pumpkin Smash

9AM to noon Sat., Nov. 7, Ron Ory Community Garden Plots, 811 S. West St.

Don’t trash that jack-o’-lantern. Bring it to the Park District’s free Pumpkin Smash, weigh it, then smash it yourself (or let a volunteer do the honors). Pumpkins are composted right into the garden plots. Please remove candles, metal and decorations first. napervilleparks.org/pumpkinsmash

Find even more happenings on PN’s Community Events calendar.