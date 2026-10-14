Art Talk – Let Us LOTUS

Polls show that nearly half of Americans consider autumn to be their favorite time of year. Cooler, drier temperatures and the return to routine schedules make the season feel both invigorating and comforting. Fall also brings with it a vibrant display of foliage in shades of red, orange and gold in a seemingly last hurrah before the grays of winter set in.

But this year, nature’s palette faces tough competition as LOTUS takes over the Paddleboat Quarry at 441 Aurora Avenue along the Riverwalk in downtown Naperville. The temporary public art installation is described as “a landscape of illuminated lotus blossoms filled with light and color,” according to organizers. “Inspired by the lotus flower’s symbolism of resilience and renewal, the installation invites visitors into an immersive environment that encourages wonder, connection, and reflection.”

The project is the vision of ArtForum: the Naperville Partnership for Public Arts, a nonprofit dedicated to facilitating public art projects throughout Naperville. Working with artist Nicolas Paolozzi, founder of MODULE – the French studio that produces large-scale innovative pieces for international displays – ArtForum secured LOTUS’s U.S. debut. Now installed, it features six towering lotus sculptures with translucent oversized petals floating on aluminum frames. “By magnifying nature to monumental proportions, LOTUS invites humility and reflection, offering a meditative journey through a serene, otherworldly bloom,” Paolozzi said. “It is both a celebration of fragility and a reminder of the enduring strength within the natural world.”

The installation came with a hefty price tag. Still, ArtForum skillfully gained support from various sources, including Naperville’s Special Events and Community Arts program and Arts DuPage of DuPage Foundation. Their case was compelling: the art “engages residents and visitors of all ages while activating a prominent community space during the typically dormant fall season. It will help increase foot traffic to nearby businesses, strengthen Naperville’s identity as a cultural destination and contribute to the economic and cultural vitality of DuPage County.”

So, before the frost sets in and you reclaim your favorite blanket on your warm and cozy couch, take a ride past LOTUS and catch an anachronistic glimpse of the lotus, in all its light and glory. On display through October 26.