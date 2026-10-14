A Different Way To Unwind

Growing up, I actively avoided sitting down at the piano. I despised going to lessons and getting told to “go play piano” every day. It felt more like a chore than anything else. Just another thing keeping me from playing with friends, all while a ticking metronome and the pressure to play every note perfectly followed. I kept playing only because I felt I had to, so I rarely sat down at the piano. Music took a back seat in my life.

But as I got older, life got more stressful. My days were packed to the brim with sports practices, school, competitions and homework. When my day felt finished, I’d spend my time trying to relax through mindless screen time. Yet, I don’t think I was ever truly relaxed.

It was some time last year that I started playing piano again. Not because I was told to, but because I wanted to get better. There was no one forcing me to play, no expectations, no strict rules to follow, just playing for the fun of it. When my hands hit the keys, the noise and stress of the day started to fade. I wasn’t worrying about that huge project due next week or the three tests I had soon. I was listening to the beauty of the notes, the way the melody ebbed and flowed. It was a unique magic that commanded my whole presence. My shoulders relaxed, and I could take a breath.

I played for maybe ten minutes, but that small amount of time allowed my mind to totally reset. I realized that music wasn’t just another task to check off a list. Maybe I was too young to realize how relaxing it could be to simply allow the music to take up all the room inside my head. Maybe I just needed to become a little busier to truly understand the beauty of creating music. So, I know life is busy, and a small hobby like playing the piano or any instrument might seem tedious or like a waste of time. But I urge you to try it out. Maybe it’s not for you, but there’s always a chance that music will be the way you can find a little peace in our incredibly busy days!

In case you want to get into music or start taking lessons, Ellman’s Music Center is a great place to start! Located here in Naperville, they provide instrument rentals and repairs, sheet music and even lessons!