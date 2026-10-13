Sharing and Caring – Harvest Sunday Food Drive Is Nov. 1

Every fall parishioners from St. Thomas the Apostle Church, along with the community at large, collect food to feed our hungry neighbors. Throughout this 40-year collection initiative known as “Harvest Sunday,” nonperishable food donations have gone to churches and food pantries in Naperville, Aurora, Chicago, Joliet and Warrenville, in addition to the St. Thomas Care Pantry.

Food is collected in three ways: door hanger distribution and neighborhood route pick-up, day of food donation and collection at storefronts. The food is then sorted and packed into thousands of boxes to be distributed to individuals and families in need. This initiative is truly a community-wide event involving hundreds of generous volunteers and donors. Won’t you mark your calendar to donate food this fall to the drive?

Two Ways to Donate

From 9AM to 4:30PM on Sun., Nov. 1, volunteers will solicit donations outside of Casey’s Foods at 124 W. Gartner Road. Please consider purchasing one of the most needed items at Casey’s and bring it out to the volunteers who will be waiting with carts at the entrance. Volunteers also will hand you a list of the most needed items on your way into the store. A monetary donation also can be made, and our volunteers will purchase food from the store that same day. From noon to 4PM on Sun., Nov. 1, drive-thru donations can be made at a different location, St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 1500 Brookdale Road in Naperville. Follow the signs to drive around to the donation area. You can stay in your car as volunteers unload your donations. The same list of food applies for all methods of donation.

Find more information about Harvest Sunday and other ways to donate as the event approaches at stapostle.org.

Most needed items

Black or Pinto Beans (bagged or canned), Cereal, Canned Fruit, Jelly, Mac and Cheese, Oatmeal, Pasta, Pasta Sauce, Peanut Butter, Rice (bagged or boxed), Soup, Canned Tuna and Canned Vegetables. *Please ensure that food is not expired before donating.

Questions? Contact Nicole Hankes in the Outreach Office at (630) 355-8980 x113.