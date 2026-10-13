Naperville Residents Invited to ‘Chat with the Chief’ on Oct. 14

Naperville residents are welcome from 12PM-Noon to 1:30PM on Wed., Oct. 14, to “Chat with the Chief” at Sweet Toast Café, 2035 S. Washington Street.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres invites the community to chat with him and other members of the Naperville Police Department on Wed., Oct. 14. This informal meet-and-greet is part of the Naperville Police Department’s Chat with the Chief series. It will be held from noon to 1:30PM on Oct. 14 at Sweet Toast Café, 2035 S. Washington St., #135 in Naperville.

At Chat with the Chief, attendees should not expect a presentation or formal agenda, but rather informal conversation in a relaxed atmosphere. Residents are encouraged to stop by at any time during the event.

“Community policing starts with conversation, and I always appreciate the opportunity to sit down with residents and hear directly from them,” Chief Arres said. “Whether you have a question, a concern, an idea, or simply want to get to know some of the people who serve your community, we’d like to see you.”

More about Chat with the Chief

Chat with the Chief is typically hosted several times each year in various locations throughout the city.

For more information about Chat with the Chief, visit www.naperville.il.us/npd/chatwithchief.

Any business owner or manager interested in hosting a future Chat with the Chief at their Naperville location is encouraged to email npdpio@naperville.il.us.