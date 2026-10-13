Naperville Gardener – Oh, October

I love October’s bright colors, sunny days and cool nights. I know that winter isn’t far away, so I try to enjoy every minute.

An afternoon at the Morton Arboretum is always on my to-do list, especially in October. Once I spent a wonderful afternoon sitting on a porch swing near downtown Naperville while the yellow leaves drifted lazily to the ground in the gentle breeze. October is when fall color reaches its peak. Be sure to notice and enjoy.

If you’re not yet ready to throw in the trowel, here are some fall blooming perennials you may want to add to your home landscape. Consider native wildflower Blue Vervain (2-5’ tall, blooms bluish purple summer to fall), Japanese anemone (2-4’ tall, blooms in shades of pink or white late summer to fall and native Little Bluestem (2-4’ tall with finely textured blue-green foliage and brilliant fall color from late summer to fall).

I just must share my watermelon story. I was working to improve the soil in my Arizona son’s rose garden with compost from his compost bin. A watermelon seed sprouted and when he removed the plant to avoid a nastagram from his HOA for “overgrown vegetation,” much to our surprise, several watermelons were revealed. We had enjoyed one previously and it was delicious!

I love good surprises and I hope that you’ve been delighted and amazed by something planted in your yard, too.