Naper Settlement Launches Family Spooktacular, a Not-So-Scary Halloween Weekend for Little Ones

Naper Settlement is starting a new Halloween tradition this year, and it’s built with the youngest trick-or-treaters in mind. The museum’s first-ever Family Spooktacular runs 10AM to 2PM Saturday, Oct. 24, and noon to 4PM Sunday, Oct. 25, turning the 13-acre historic campus into a Halloween playground for families with kids ages 3 to 12.

The headliner is The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals, billed as the Ultimate Disney Tribute Band. Add in trick-or-treating at the museum’s historic homes, slime-making, inflatables and food trucks, and you’ve got a full afternoon of fall fun that won’t send anyone home with nightmares.

A Century of Disney Songs, Live on the Settlement Grounds

The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals bill themselves as the top Disney tribute act in the world, bringing Broadway-caliber singers, full costumes and a setlist that spans 100 years of Disney soundtracks. Expect sing-alongs from The Lion King, Moana, Frozen, Mary Poppins and plenty more. Parents who grew up on VHS tapes will know the words just as well as the kids.

The band plays two 60-minute concerts each day:

10:30AM and 12:30PM Saturday, Oct. 24

12:30PM and 2:30PM Sunday, Oct. 25

“Disney music has been the childhood soundtrack to multiple generations, and we look forward to bringing families of all ages together for this celebration with The Little Mermen,” said Adison Glick, special events senior team leader at Naper Settlement. “Combined with canvas painting with Pinot’s Palette, laser tag, and trick-or-treating, this concert experience provides the perfect, not-so-spooky weekend for families with young children.”

Trick-or-Treating Through History

One of the best parts of the weekend is the setting itself. Kids can collect candy on a trick-or-treat route that stops at Naper Settlement’s historic homes, some of the same buildings that have told Naperville’s story to generations of schoolkids on field trips.

Other activities include:

Themed inflatables near the stage, including a fright-free haunted house decorated with friendly ghouls and grinning ghosts

near the stage, including a fright-free haunted house decorated with friendly ghouls and grinning ghosts Ghoul School , where little witches and warlocks can mix up their own custom slime

, where little witches and warlocks can mix up their own custom slime Canvas painting with Pinot’s Palette

with Pinot’s Palette Laser tag

Local food trucks with seasonal snacks

with seasonal snacks Spooky Spirits Bar with craft beer and seasonal wine for adults 21 and over

Tickets and Admission

Tickets are on sale now. Admission covers every activity and both daily concerts:

Adults: $15

$15 Youth (ages 4–12): $10

$10 Children under 4: Free

Get tickets and details at NaperSettlement.org/FamilySpooktacular.

Know Before You Go

What: Family Spooktacular

Family Spooktacular When: 10AM–2PM Sat., Oct. 24, ; noon–4PM Sun., Oct. 25

10AM–2PM Sat., Oct. 24, ; noon–4PM Sun., Oct. 25 Where: Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville Best for: Families with kids ages 3–12

Families with kids ages 3–12 Info: napersettlement.org or (630) 420-6010

Naper Settlement is also selling tickets for Howlin’ at the Moon. Check the museum’s website for more fall events.

About Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement is a nationally accredited outdoor living history museum on 13 acres in the heart of Naperville, about 30 miles from Chicago. Its 31 historic structures date back as early as the 1830s, and the museum hosts exhibits, special events and educational programs year-round.