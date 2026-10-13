Lizzy’s Fund: Our World of ‘More’

In today’s world, we often strive to acquire “more”—more material possessions, more attention, more recognition from our peers, and sometimes more money than we truly need—as though having more than anyone else will guarantee our happiness.

But what really makes us happy and content? More often than not, it’s the comfort of having time to enjoy life, being surrounded by family and friends, and feeling loved. As humans, we are naturally social creatures. We want to remain close to our “pack,” giving and receiving support and comfort from those we love. But humans are not the only species that need companionship and affection.

Imagine, for a moment, being uprooted from the only pack you have ever known and ending up in a strange, frightening place without anyone or anything familiar.

That is exactly what happens to dogs who end up in shelters and rescues. Often, through no fault of their own, they are separated from everything they once knew. Their world of “more” disappears, leaving them alone in an unfamiliar and frightening environment.

Many arrive sick or injured and need medical attention. They may experience pain from their injuries or from the lifesaving surgeries they desperately need but cannot understand. Longing for the reassuring touch of their human, they wait for a familiar hand or a comforting voice. Sadly, this happens far too often. Sometimes, it follows a heartbreaking event, such as an elderly owner’s passing away or being moved into a nursing home. Even more painful is when a dog becomes an inconvenient responsibility, and an owner no longer wants to provide care—or cannot afford the medical treatment the dog needs.

These deserving canines do not need “more.” They need love, attention and companionship.

This is where Lizzy’s Fund steps in. Our primary objective is to provide financial assistance to senior dogs, those aged seven and older—who end up in shelters or rescues. We consider our mission fulfilled when we help a deserving senior dog become healthy and find an adoptive family that will give them their own “more”: a life filled with love, security and companionship.

Please consider adopting a senior dog from a shelter or rescue today.