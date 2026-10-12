DuPage County Toys for Tots campaign is set to make a difference

Individuals and communities are invited to help the annual DuPage County Toys for Tots campaign succeed for local families. Donations of brand new unwrapped toys are now being accepted through December 16, 2026.

“Our Toys for Tots campaign already is in full swing, and we need your help to make the holidays brighter for children in our community,” notes Nadia Baran, Commander of American Legion Post 43. “Every donation makes a difference, and there are several convenient ways to get involved.”

WHAT TO DONATE

Since 1947, Toys for Tots has accepted brand new, unwrapped toys in their original packaging.

Kindly note the following items will not be accepted:

Stuffed animals

Food items

Realistic-looking weapons

Used toys or other used items

Santa’s Workshop is located this year at 515 Factory Road, Addison, IL 60101.

LOCAL TOY COLLECTION SITES

Looking for a convenient place to drop off your donation? Check out these locations provided by the Naperville Park District.

Naperville Park District Administration Building

320 Jackson Avenue — Vestibule collection box

Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center

305 Jackson Avenue — First-floor entrance

Central Maintenance Facility

427 W. Martin Avenue — Vestibule collection box

Fort Hill Activity Center

20 Fort Hill Drive — First-floor lobby

Knoch Knolls Nature Center

320 Knoch Knolls Road

Springbrook Golf Course Golf Shop

2220 W. 83rd Street

SAVE THE DATE! TOYS FOR TOTS COSTUME PARTY, NOV. 20, 2026, at VFW

Join members of the American Legion on Fri., Nov. 20, 2026, for its next Toys for Tots Costume Party.

Come out for an evening of fun, karaoke, raffles and community spirit as all ages come together to support children in DuPage County.

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Time: 7PM – 10PM

Location: VFW Naperville, 908 W. Jackson Avenue

All proceeds from this event will benefit the DuPage County Toys for Tots campaign.

Invite friends and family to the annual costume party. Help make the holidays brighter for local children.