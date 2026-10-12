DuPage County Toys for Tots campaign is set to make a difference

Individuals and communities are invited to help the annual DuPage County Toys for Tots campaign succeed for local families. Donations of brand new unwrapped toys are now being accepted through December 16, 2026.
“Our Toys for Tots campaign already is in full swing, and we need your help to make the holidays brighter for children in our community,” notes Nadia Baran, Commander of American Legion Post 43. “Every donation makes a difference, and there are several convenient ways to get involved.”
WHAT TO DONATE
Since 1947, Toys for Tots has accepted brand new, unwrapped toys in their original packaging.
Kindly note the following items will not be accepted:
- Stuffed animals
- Food items
- Realistic-looking weapons
- Used toys or other used items
Santa’s Workshop is located this year at 515 Factory Road, Addison, IL 60101.
LOCAL TOY COLLECTION SITES
Looking for a convenient place to drop off your donation? Check out these locations provided by the Naperville Park District.
Naperville Park District Administration Building
320 Jackson Avenue — Vestibule collection box
Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center
305 Jackson Avenue — First-floor entrance
Central Maintenance Facility
427 W. Martin Avenue — Vestibule collection box
Fort Hill Activity Center
20 Fort Hill Drive — First-floor lobby
Knoch Knolls Nature Center
320 Knoch Knolls Road
Springbrook Golf Course Golf Shop
2220 W. 83rd Street
SAVE THE DATE! TOYS FOR TOTS COSTUME PARTY, NOV. 20, 2026, at VFW
Join members of the American Legion on Fri., Nov. 20, 2026, for its next Toys for Tots Costume Party.
Come out for an evening of fun, karaoke, raffles and community spirit as all ages come together to support children in DuPage County.
Date: Friday, November 20, 2026
Time: 7PM – 10PM
Location: VFW Naperville, 908 W. Jackson Avenue
All proceeds from this event will benefit the DuPage County Toys for Tots campaign.
Invite friends and family to the annual costume party. Help make the holidays brighter for local children.