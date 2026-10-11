Naperville Art League Call for Artists by Oct. 31 for ‘Heroes’ themed show

“Heroes” theme will showcase art recognizing Veterans, active military and first responders beginning Nov. 3 at the Naperville Fine Art Center and Gallery, 508 N. Center Street.

Naperville Art League invites area artists to submit their original art with a “Heroes” theme for a show at the Naperville Fine Art Center and Gallery. The theme is in recognition of Veterans, active military and first responders. Art will be on display and open to the public November 3 to November 13.

Art must be submitted no later than October 31. There is no fee to submit art. A Viewers’ Choice will be the only award. Art can be for sale. Liability waiver applies. NAL members may submit two (2) pieces; non-members one item.

Two-dimensional work should be securely backed and framed. Saw tooth hangers, wires stapled to frames, and wires attached to spring clips are unacceptable. Unframed gallery-wrap canvases should be painted on all edges.

Bring art by October 31 to:

Naperville Fine Art Center and Gallery

508 N. Center Street at Fifth Avenue

Naperville, IL 60563

(630) 355-2530

Hours: 10AM to 5PM Tuesdays through Fridays / 10AM to 4PM Saturdays