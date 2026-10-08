Naperville Turkey Trot Registration Is Open for Thanksgiving Day

Registration is open for the 29th annual Naperville Noon Lions Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk, which starts at 8AM on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26, at Naperville Central High School.

Organizers have room for up to 8,000 runners and walkers of all ages. Adults 15 and older pay $35 through Oct. 31, $40 from Nov. 1 through Nov. 20, and $45 from Nov. 21 through race morning. Kids ages 10 to 14 pay $30, and kids 9 and under pay $25. Every registered participant gets a long-sleeved shirt.

The race is at Naperville Central, 440 W. Aurora Ave., and starts on Hillside Road. Parking is in the school’s east and west lots and in downtown municipal lots, including the Municipal Center, Riverwalk Rotary Hill and Centennial Beach. Tuk Tuk Naperville will run one-way shuttles from several lots to the school. The map and schedule will be posted closer to race day.

The Field House will not be open for gathering, so bring warm layers. A gear check will be outside the east side of the Field House from 7:30 to 9:30AM.

Running strollers are allowed. Regular strollers, dogs (service animals excepted), skates, bicycles and scooters are not. Walkers are welcome and are asked to finish within one hour. Water will be at the start, the finish and the 2-mile mark.

Packet pickup is at Naperville Running Company, 34 W. Jefferson Ave. Organizers encourage people to pick up ahead of race day:

10AM to 6PM Saturday, Nov. 21

11AM to 5PM Sunday, Nov. 22

10AM to 8PM Monday, Nov. 23

10AM to 8PM Tuesday, Nov. 24

10AM to 2PM Wednesday, Nov. 25

A family member or friend may pick up a packet for a participant. Limited pickup will also be available on Thanksgiving morning from 7 to 7:30AM.

After the race, a free pancake breakfast donated by Belgio’s Catering is in the school cafteria. Use Door 9, the pool entrance.

Chip timing is built into each bib, and participants can scan the QR code on the bib to see results. Awards go to the top three male and top three female finishers overall and the top three in each age group, from 9 and under to 80 and over. Awards can be picked up after 9:20AM on race day or at Naperville Running Company from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31. They will not be mailed.

The first Turkey Trot was in 1998. Since then, it has helped the Naperville Noon Lions provide vision, hearing and diabetes care to more than 4,000 Naperville children and families. The Naperville Noon Lions Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charity, runs the event, and proceeds stay in Naperville. Besides the Lions’ own care programs, the money supports local groups serving veterans and fighting hunger and homelessness. The City of Naperville provided a grant that partly funds the 2026 race.

To register, volunteer or ask about sponsorship, visit NapervilleTurkeyTrot.com. Those who can’t attend can donate to the Lions’ programs at NapervilleNoonLions.org.