Naperville Has 11 Drop Boxes for Old Medications and Prescriptions, 10 Open All Day

Naperville residents can drop off unused or expired medications at any of the city’s 10 fire stations, any hour, or at police headquarters on weekdays. The service is free and anonymous.

The fire station boxes sit outside each building and are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The box at the Naperville Police Department, 1350 Aurora Ave., is in the lobby and open from 8AM to 6PM Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, according to the city. No ID is needed, and nobody asks questions.

The boxes take prescription and over-the-counter pills. They do not take needles, syringes, liquids, inhalers, creams, ointments or lotions. The city asks residents to take pills out of their original bottles and packaging and put them in a zip-top bag first. Empty bottles can go home with you. If you recycle or toss them, peel off or black out the label to protect your personal information.

The fire stations are at:

Station 1, 964 E. Chicago Ave.

Station 2, 601 E. Bailey Road

Station 3, 1803 N. Washington St.

Station 4, 1971 Brookdale Road

Station 5, 2191 Plainfield/Naperville Road

Station 6, 2808 103rd St.

Station 7, 1380 Aurora Ave.

Station 8, 1320 Modaff Road

Station 9, 1144 W. Ogden Ave.

Station 10, 3201 95th St.

Several pharmacies also have disposal kiosks inside the store. DuPage County lists Walgreens at 63 W. 87th St., 612 Raymond Drive and 3035 Book Road among them. Store hours apply, so call ahead.

The city launched its Prescription Drug Drop Box Program in April 2014, with a box at each fire station and at police headquarters. Longtime residents may remember the white, mailbox-style “Rx Drop Box” units going up outside the firehouses. They are still easy to spot near each station entrance.

Residents who can’t get to a box have another option. Since Nov. 1, 2025, the fire stations have handed out free, prepaid mail-back envelopes. Pick one up at your neighborhood station, put your pills inside, seal it and drop it in any mailbox. The envelopes go to an EPA-approved disposal facility. The same rules apply – pills only.

The envelopes come through Inmar Intelligence, which works with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency on the state’s Drug Take-Back Act program. The law gives every Illinois resident free access to medication disposal.

Community Alliance for Prevention

The Community Alliance for Prevention, a local substance-use prevention coalition, urges people to secure, monitor and dispose of medications. That means keeping them out of easy reach of kids, teens and visitors, knowing roughly how many pills should be left in each bottle, and getting rid of what you no longer need. Flushing medications or pouring them down the drain can harm waterways. The alliance also points to Mayo Clinic research finding that nearly 7 in 10 American adults take at least one prescription drug.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, most people who misuse prescription drugs get them from family, friends and acquaintances.

2026 National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 24

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is 10AM to 2PM Saturday, Oct. 24, at participating sites nationwide. In Naperville, the fire station boxes take medications every day of the year.

Used needles and syringes go through the city’s separate Residential Sharps Disposal Program.

Maps to each fire station are on the city’s Prescription Drug Drop Box Program page: www.naperville.il.us/services. Prevention resources are at CommunityAllianceforPrevention.org, and the DEA’s disposal site locator is at DEA.gov/takebackday.