Meet a Naperville Furniture, Kroehler Manufacturing Executive

Elmer Arthur Dagenais was born November 29, 1917, in Naperville, DuPage County, Illinois, the son of Arthur Edward Dagenais and Eleanor Johanna Sandrock. Elmer was a 1935 graduate of Naperville High School.

He married Johanna Amelia Hamann, daughter of Carl Hamann and Amelia Negang, July 1, 1939, and they were the parents of seven children: Douglas, Donna Jo, Judy Ann (Who married Frederick A. Hart, JoAnn (Who married Russell Kolkay), Marlene Marie (Who married Bernard Kiefer), Deborah (Who married William Longer), and Carole Lynn (Who married Alan J. Christensen). Johanna died April 13, 1999, and Elmer married Marilyn Cherry Harris Anderson, daughter of Elwin Elmer Harris and Esther Lynette Cherry.

Elmer retired from the Kroehler Mfg. Co. in 1978 as Executive Vice-President of Manufacturing. During his career with Kroehler, which started in January 1935, he held several positions before retiring and worked at different Kroehler Manufacturing sites across the United States.

Elmer served his country during WWII in the U. S. Army Air Force.

He was on the Board of Trustees for Naperville National Bank for 15 years, Firstar Bank of Naperville for five years, Firstar Bank of Bolingbrook for five years, and the Kroehler Foundation. Elmer served as treasurer and trustee for three years with the Naperville Financial Corp. and was a trustee on the Edward Hospital Board for 20 years, serving two terms as Chairman.

In addition, Dagenais was on the Board of Trustees of North Central College for 20 years and was serving as a Life Trustee at the time of his death.

He also was a member of the Naperville YMCA board for two terms, a life member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1290, and a member of International Wood Working and Upholstery for eight years, serving as treasurer for four years.

Elmer held various offices in the Methodist Church in Naperville, Binghamton, NY, and Inglewood, CA. He was a member of the Northern IL Conference of the Methodist Church for approximately 12 years, serving two of those years as Chairman and was a Sunday school teacher for more than 50 years.

He was raised a Master Mason on March 10, 1945, and was a life member of Euclid Lodge No. 65 AF & AM.

Elmer Arthur Dagenais died May 7, 2009, at Edward Hospital in Naperville, DuPage County, Illinois, and was buried in the Naperville Cemetery.