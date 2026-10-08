Engaging Aging – Solo Aging

Growing older has traditionally been viewed within the context of a family. But for a rapidly growing number of older adults, the future looks a little different. Known as “solo agers,” these are individuals navigating their later years without the support of a nearby spouse, partner or adult children. This situation could be due to divorce, the death of a spouse or family distance. Solo aging is on the rise because lifespans are longer now and the family structure is shifting (more people are choosing to remain single or have fewer children).

While independence can be empowering, there are some common challenges like finding a trusted advocate if health declines, managing daily tasks and home maintenance, transportation needs, the risk of social isolation and maintaining independence.

Being proactive and planning can help solo agers face these challenges and prepare for the future. Begin by building your support network: search out friends, neighbors, community members or chosen family members.

Deep friendships and involvement with community groups can create an intentional family that look out for one another. Next, appoint a trusted person as a healthcare proxy so that you have an advocate in place before anything happens. Secure a legal advocate and have your legal and financial documents in order is also essential.

Finally, assess your living situation and determine whether your current space will fit your future physical needs. Exploring alternative housing might be something to consider earlier than later.

Solo aging does not mean being alone. In fact, it can be deeply empowering and rewarding, but the secret to thriving is in being prepared.