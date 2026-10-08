America 250: The Genius of the Electoral College

Recently, Hillsdale College aired a video on the Electoral College that was created by Kevin Portteus, Professor of Politics. Professor Portteus went back to the founding of our nation to begin his discussion. The United States of America was not founded as a democracy. It was established as a federal constitutional republic with three equal branches of government. By establishing a Legislature, a Presidency and a Supreme Court, they had hoped to establish a system of checks and balances to prevent majority rule. They had tried majority rule under the Continental Congress, and many people were not happy with the results.

The Constitution also established an Electoral College. Each state would be given electors based on the number of people living in the state plus two electors. The total number of electors would be equal to the total number of the members of the House of Representatives and the total number of members of the Senate. Electors would make the choice of who would be President on an individual basis according to the will of the people who were registered. Alexander Hamilton asked that they also consider the virtue and the ability of the person for whom they were voting.

In 1788 and 1792, George Washington was unanimously selected to be the President of the United States by all the members of the Electoral College. After Washington, partisanship entered the system as the political parties decided who the Presidential candidates would be. Then the states wanted to exert more influence over the election process, and they mandated that electors must vote for the candidate who won the most popular votes in their individual state. But even with these changes, the “tyranny of the majority” was kept in check.

A candidate must appeal to diverse constituencies. They cannot concentrate on only the major media outlets and the major metropolitan areas. Presidential candidates need to run nationwide campaigns that consider the needs of the rural populations as well as the highly populated areas of the nation. According to Professor Portteus, this encourages moderation among candidates.

In recent years, some have called for the abolishment of the Electoral College. After listening to the video, I wondered how that could be accomplished. Could a President do that with the power of a pen? Could the Legislature do that by enacting a new law? Would it take an amendment to the Constitution to abolish the Electoral College? Would the Supreme Court have to decide the correct way to abolish the Electoral College?

And then I remembered a history teacher from long ago who said our nation’s founders were very smart people. She said the system of checks and balances that were established in our Constitution is why our system of government has survived for so many years.

Happy 250th Birthday, America!