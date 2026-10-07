Word of Mouth – Your Smile Is More Than Cosmetic

October brings Halloween candy and game day snacks, but it also marks National Dental Hygiene Month, a timely reminder that your oral health is fundamental to your overall wellness.

Here’s a fact that might surprise you: daily flossing can add up to six years to your life. This isn’t about vanity – it’s about preventing systemic diseases. Poor oral hygiene has been linked to heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. When you brush and floss, you’re not just cleaning your teeth – you’re protecting your entire body.

When it comes to brushing, remember that technique matters as much as frequency. Brush with a soft-bristle brush for two minutes twice daily at a 45-degree angle, gently working along the gum line. Many patients ask me if an electric or manual brush is better, and my answer is simple: it is specific to each patient. Some achieve better results with electric toothbrushes, while others maintain excellent results with manual brushes. The key is consistent, thorough technique and regular dental checkups and cleanings.

It is important to note that professional cleanings aren’t cosmetic luxuries. During your visit, we will remove tartar buildup that brushing alone cannot eliminate, reducing the risk of gum disease and decay. Polishing is also an important step – smoothing the surface of the teeth slows the buildup of bacteria on tooth surfaces.

We encourage you to make Dental Hygiene Month personal. Evaluate your routine: Are you flossing daily? Is your brushing technique effective? Schedule a professional cleaning and examination to discuss what’s right for your smile.

Your teeth reflect your commitment to health. This October, commit to the practices that protect not just your smile, but your life. Learn more about oral wellness, our office, and our team by following us on social media (@napervilledentistry), visiting us online at napervilledentist.com, or giving us a call at 630.420.0013.