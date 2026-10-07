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Vehicle Crashes into a Structure in the 3000 Block of Crystal Rock Road

City of Naperville
By City of Naperville

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At 12:43PM on Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Naperville Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call reporting a vehicle crashing into a structure on the 3000 Block of Crystal Rock. The ECC immediately dispatched a special rescue response consisting of an engine, a truck, a heavy rescue, the technical rescue vehicle, two paramedic ambulances and two battalion chiefs.

While en route, the ECC advised that the vehicle was smoking, and the building appeared to be on fire. Battalion 1 immediately upgraded the alarm to a general alarm consisting of an additional truck, battalion chief, paramedic ambulance and two additional engines. Initial arriving companies completed a 360-degree survey of the structure, provided an on-scene report and established command. Responding units found smoke and active fire in the rear of the residential structure. All occupants of the residence and vehicle were confirmed out of the structure.

The fire was extinguished at 1:12PM. After the fire had been extinguished, fire suppression crews continued to overhaul the fire area and extinguish smoldering embers, ensuring the hazard was contained.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted by the Naperville Police Department, the Warrenville Fire Protection District, the West Chicago Fire Department and the Aurora Fire Department. Damage to the residence and contents was estimated at $500,000. The occupancy was deemed uninhabitable and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

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City of Naperville
City of Napervillehttp://www.naperville.il.us.
About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving City consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The City is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The City’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.
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