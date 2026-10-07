Vehicle Crashes into a Structure in the 3000 Block of Crystal Rock Road

At 12:43PM on Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Naperville Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call reporting a vehicle crashing into a structure on the 3000 Block of Crystal Rock. The ECC immediately dispatched a special rescue response consisting of an engine, a truck, a heavy rescue, the technical rescue vehicle, two paramedic ambulances and two battalion chiefs.

While en route, the ECC advised that the vehicle was smoking, and the building appeared to be on fire. Battalion 1 immediately upgraded the alarm to a general alarm consisting of an additional truck, battalion chief, paramedic ambulance and two additional engines. Initial arriving companies completed a 360-degree survey of the structure, provided an on-scene report and established command. Responding units found smoke and active fire in the rear of the residential structure. All occupants of the residence and vehicle were confirmed out of the structure.

The fire was extinguished at 1:12PM. After the fire had been extinguished, fire suppression crews continued to overhaul the fire area and extinguish smoldering embers, ensuring the hazard was contained.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted by the Naperville Police Department, the Warrenville Fire Protection District, the West Chicago Fire Department and the Aurora Fire Department. Damage to the residence and contents was estimated at $500,000. The occupancy was deemed uninhabitable and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.