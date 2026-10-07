Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: October 9-11

Discover the best things to do in Naperville, Illinois, this weekend, from vibrant dining and unique shopping to live music and seasonal local events throughout the City. It’s also Homecoming at North Central College.

Friday

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora. Note also, Serendipity just might have seasonal attire and accessories for a great Halloween costume.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Tim and Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-baked buns, added varieties of fresh-made salads, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.

LOTUS

4-10PM at Paddleboat Quarry – 441 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

LOTUS, the U.S. debut of French artist Nicolas Paolozzi’s illuminated public art installation, features six giant floating flowers that transform from daylight into a glowing nighttime experience. Free and open to the public, it offers a striking fall arts experience for all ages. Each lotus will radiate a gentle light, transforming the landscape into a place of quiet wonder, reflection and connection. On display every day through Oct. 24. More info at artforumnaperville.org. (Note: Paddleboat Rental is closed for the season. Watch for the popular activity to reopen Memorial Day Weekend 2027.)

North Central College Department of Theatre Presents `Love/Sick’

7:30PM Madden Theatre – 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL 60540

NCC Department of Theatre presents Love/Sick by John Cariani, directed by Mitzi Smith. A darker cousin to Almost, Maine, Love/Sick is a collection of slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays that explore the pain and joy of love. The play contains mature themes and language. Performances begin at 7:30PM Oct. 7, 8 and 10 and at 2PM Oct. 10 and 11 in Madden Theatre. Tickets are $14. More info at northcentral.vbotickets.com/events.

North Central College Homecoming Kickoff Concert

8PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E Chicago Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Celebrate Homecoming with an evening of music from the NCC Department of Music. The Chamber Singers, Chorale, Concert Choir, Orchestra and Concert Winds will come together for this annual tradition, filling the stage with energy, creativity and community spirit. Arrive early for a pre-concert performance by the NCC Big Band in the lobby at 7:15PM. before the main event in Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $7. More info at northcentral.vbotickets.com/events.

Saturday

5th Avenue Naperville Farmer’s Market

7AM to noon at 5th Avenue Train Station – 200 East. 5th Avenue, Naperville, IL 60563

Build a farm-to-table meal with a plethora of locally-grown food. You’ll also find an array products, performances and events, making this a great destination for the whole family.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road, with plenty of convenient parking.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now located in CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, click here and check out an earlier post on this website that helps tell the history of this diner with a purpose, also a tribute to Rosie the Riveter. Note Also! the Veteran Business Project, Inc. (VBP) will celebrate veteran success stories at its third annual Valor to Venture fundraising gala from 6PM to 10PM Thursday, Oct. 29, at Hotel Arista, 2139 CityGate Lane, Naperville’s CityGate Centre. Valor to Venture tickets are $300 each or $2,700 for a table of 10. Sponsorship packages are also available, and each sponsorship level includes event tickets. Visit VeteranBusinessProject.org for a link to more info about the event. Or stop by Rosie’s and ask!

North Central College Cardinals Football

6PM Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium – 455 S. Brainard St. Naperville, IL 60540

Take the family to watch the Cardinals compete against No. 2 Wheaton College – the Battle for the Little Brass Bell at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium. North Central is ranked No. 1 nationally in the latest NCAA Division III Top 25 polls released by D3football.com and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).

Sunday

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Reservations for Meson Sabika’s Annual Complimentary Thanksgiving Turkey Dinners To-Go for individuals and families in need of holiday cheer on November 26 will begin soon.

Chicago a cappella Presents Northern Lights

4PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E Chicago Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Chicago a cappella presents Northern Lights. Through music from Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark, the ten singers of Chicago a cappella bring the beauty, mystery and wonder of the far north to life. Filled with luminous harmonies, breathtaking landscapes and timeless stories, Northern Lights invites audiences to experience a world shaped by nature, folklore and light. The performance is in Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $10-$50. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit chicagoacappella.org.

Extra! Extra! Thanks for reading!

Printed monthly and digital daily, Positively Naperville aims to look forward…

Check out PN’s Community Events for events today, tonight, tomorrow and way into the future! And take note that a new “indoor” festival throughout town features a Taste of Naperville from October 9-18. Cheers!

One more thing… The Midterm General Election is set for Tues., Nov. 3.

Are you familiar with all the candidates running to serve Naperville residents in DuPage County, Will County, Springfield, Illinois, and Washington, D.C.?

Thanks for taking time to visit PN’s Midterm General Election Guide linked to the homepage of this website. Polls will be open from 6AM to 7PM Tues., Nov. 3.