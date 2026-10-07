October Editor’s Notes

Once upon a time whenever the calendar flipped to October, my mother dated checks and correspondence to me with a pumpkin face in the initial “O.” Usually a smiling face, the image resembled what’s now known as an emoji, oftentimes included with today’s quick contact.

Changing seasons also conjure up childhood memories in the Rolling Oaks subdivision in Muncie, Ind. Autumn meant Sunday afternoons with Dad, picking up walnuts that had fallen from our six large walnut trees—no oak trees in our yard. Burning big piles of raked leaves was legal back then, perfect for toasting marshmallows after flames had turned to embers. And I recall many years of trick or treating with my brother, Jim, racing across the street in homemade costumes so our neighbors could “guess” who we were.

Thoughts of teen years restore images of autumn hayrides, bonfires, football games and membership in Tri-Hi-Y, a service club affiliated with the Muncie YMCA that ignited volunteer spirit and teen leadership.

As a sophomore, I’d been invited to join a high school sorority where weekly meetings and occasional Sunday afternoon teas aimed to bring girls together to learn leadership. We were required to carry little books to tabulate merits and demerits. Merits were achieved by helping others.

All that was fine until one afternoon right after school. Ready to put my beanie on my head once off school property, I was stopped by the president of the sorority and directed to go pick up her dry cleaning a couple blocks from school. She’d give me “extra” merits, she said.

As though it were yesterday, I still get that discomfited feeling when I thought, “Are you kidding? I can’t miss my bus. I’d have to walk four miles home. Plus, I have after-school obligations with my mom.”

Next thing I knew I’d handed her my beanie in a quiet fit of quitting. And I caught my bus.

Tri-Hi-Y proved perfect for me. Now with more than 50 years of serving on various boards, commissions and fundraising committees, always with hopes to make a positive difference as a good steward of the organization’s budget, I’m mindful of how much Tri-Hi-Y taught me about collecting dues and fundraising, even volunteering with the Y-Men to sell Christmas trees.

And somewhere I also developed my personal policy toward charitable giving: “Will my contribution make a difference and will it fulfil an unmet need?”

2027 Naperville Budget Workshop #1

During the first 2027 City Budget Workshop on Sept. 22 in Council Chambers, I found myself doodling while reflecting on 30-plus years of attending budget workshops. Back in the mid-1990s workshops were held down in Meeting Room A-B-C of City Hall where Early Voting currently is taking place.

The Riverwalk Foundation had been created in 1997 at the request of the City to hold private funds collected by fundraising initiatives for the Riverwalk. At the time, the successful Riverwalk 2000 Campaign led by Ed Channell and Glen Ekey was in progress to support the extension of the winding path from Washington Street to Hillside Road.

In late 1999, a new park, Fredenhagen Park, was being imagined by Rita Fredenhagen Harvard on the former Cock Robin property to link the Riverwalk extension as a gateway to downtown and North Central College. When the Budget Workshop rolled around that year, Riverwalk Commission Chairman Cliff Preston presented the plan for City funding support. As a member of the Fredenhagen Park fundraising committee, Preston had asked me to tag along to assure the City that donors would raise 40 percent in private dollars for the Riverwalk Foundation to hold until needed. And we did.

Allow me to digress here: Longtime PN readers might recall stories about Mitchell family reunions near Indiana Beach when my cousin and Naperville resident, Candyce Krumwiede, proudly showcased the can-do volunteerism that had built Naper Settlement and the Riverwalk. For five years, Candy repeatedly piqued our interest to move from New Jersey to Naperville. In 1993, we did, when the City’s population was 89,000.

While folks were looking toward the new millennium, the property at 420 S. Washington next to Burger King had become unaffectionately known as an “Eye Sore.” The City of Naperville attempted unsuccessfully to purchase the property.

Long story short, the property didn’t sell until North Central College acquired it in late 2012, as part of a partnership with the City to demolish the structure and turn the property into a public park. Now 14 years later, the North Central College Riverwalk Park is nearly complete and looking great. Perhaps the break in development made a difference.

Friends and neighbors oftentimes ask my opinions about certain projects, the increasing cost of living and most recently the budget workshop. I always encourage everyone to watch public meetings to get the square scoop! I’m usually hesitant to stir the pot on these printed pages.

Yet, right now, as one of the Riverwalk’s self-proclaimed biggest fans and frequent users, let me offer my very own heartfelt opinion as a founding member of the Riverwalk Foundation who does not speak for anybody else. I’m personally challenged by the high cost of the proposed plan to extend the winding path under the Hillside Street Bridge and along the DuPage River to Martin Avenue where a South Gateway Plaza is planned for Edward Hospital. There’s a safer, more fiscally responsible and better way to get there.

At times, it’s tough to express my opinion about higher costs and construction inflation as a concerned citizen and newspaper publisher.

Thanks for reading.

– Stephanie Penick

PN Publisher