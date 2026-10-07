Naperville Woman’s Club News: The Unsung Heroes Behind the Naperville Woman’s Club

While the Naperville Woman’s Club is made up of dedicated members who organize and volunteer at community events, raise funds for local charities and scholarships as well as preserve one of the city’s most treasured historic buildings, there is also a group of people whose contributions go unnoticed. They are the partners, family and friends of the NWC members.

Throughout the year, these volunteers work alongside club members at community events and fundraisers helping set up, manage, haul supplies, build structures and complete other tasks that make these events run smoothly. The club’s beautiful historic clubhouse also benefits from their generosity. Maintaining a building that has served the community for generations requires continued care. Handy partners generously donate their time, skills and labor to complete repairs, perform maintenance and preserve this landmark for years to come. Their craftsmanship and dedication are an invaluable gift to the club as well as the community.

A perfect example is NWC’s newest addition—a charming Little Free Library, designed, built and installed by Tim Greif, husband of NWC member Maryanne. Thoughtfully planned out to maintain the integrity of the historic clubhouse– complete with the signature purple doors—the library is a welcoming invitation for all ages to “Take a Book and Share a Book.”

The Little Free Library movement began in 2009 when Todd Bol of Hudson, Wisconsin, built a small wooden school-house shaped box in memory of his mother, a teacher who loved reading. He placed it in his own yard. The idea blossomed into a worldwide movement that today includes more than 200,000 registered Little Free Libraries across all 50 states, 128 countries and every continent sharing hundreds of millions of book.

The new NWC library is more than a place to exchange a book. It is a reminder that behind every successful organization are people who quietly give their time and talent without seeking recognition

Founded in 1897, the Naperville Woman’s Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting art, education and community service as well as local charities. For more information, visit napervillewomansclub.org.

Submitted by Susan Stockton