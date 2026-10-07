First West Nile Virus Death Reported in DuPage County in 2026

DuPage County Report

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is reporting the first human death related to West Nile virus (WNV) in DuPage County in 2026 in an adult resident.

There have been 6 human WNV cases reported to date in DuPage County in 2026. In 2025, there was a total of 14 WNV human cases including one related death reported in DuPage County.

“We are deeply saddened to share news of the first West Nile virus-related death in DuPage County this year,” said Adam Forker, Executive Director of the DuPage County Health Department. “Please remember to take simple steps to stop mosquito bites so you, your family, and your neighbors can stay safe.”

WNV infection happens in humans when they are bitten by mosquitoes that picked up the virus by feeding on infected birds. Most cases of WNV infection have either little or no symptoms and may go unreported, so case counts are underestimated. Approximately one in five people with WNV will develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Individuals over the age of 60, and those with medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and organ transplants are at a higher risk for serious illness and rarely may lead to permanent neurological damage, coma, and death. Anyone who experiences symptoms that cause concern should contact their healthcare provider. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience high fever, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, confusion, or tremors.

Each year from May through October, DuPage County Health Department’s Environmental Health Services team works closely with partner agencies to monitor WNV activity through mosquito collection traps located across the county. The current positive pool rate remains at 13% for the week of September 21–27, which highlights the importance of continued prevention efforts and personal protection against mosquito bites.

The best way to prevent WNV is to avoid mosquito bites and follow the three Rs of defense as there are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat WNV in people:

Reduce the number of mosquitoes by removing containers outside that hold water, making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens or keeping them closed, and limiting time outdoors during dusk and dawn.

the number of mosquitoes by removing containers outside that hold water, making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens or keeping them closed, and limiting time outdoors during dusk and dawn. Repel mosquitos by using an EPA-registered insect repellent.

mosquitos by using an EPA-registered insect repellent. Report areas where water sits for more than a week. Contact DCHD through our website to report dead birds or other complaints regarding WNV, such as areas of stagnant water.

areas where water sits for more than a week.

Residents are encouraged to check the Personal Protection Index (PPI) on the Health Department’s website for the most up-to-date information on WNV activity.

Find additional information at www.cdc.gov/west-nile-virus and dph.illinois.gov.