2026 Mayor’s Faith in Community Breakfast is set for Dec. 4 at Fry Family YMCA

The 2026 Mayor’s Faith in Community Breakfast will be held from 7AM to 9AM on Fri., Dec. 4, at the Naperville Fry Family YMCA, located at 2120 95th Street.

Again, the Fry Family YMCA invites community members, civic leaders and faith partners to attend the annual Naperville Mayor’s Faith in Community Breakfast, a morning dedicated to reflection, connection as well as faith, hope and charity. This longstanding community tradition unites neighbors from all walks of life to celebrate with inspiring speakers, shared values and seasonal entertainment. A breakfast buffet will be served. Proceeds from the event will assist funding local programs that strengthen community well-being. Many opportunities are available for businesses and individuals to help sponsor this event.

Again, Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli will be among the special guests to welcome everyone to the joys of the holiday season.

“As you will see, there are many ways to participate in this event which will draw 450-500 people,” noted Fry YMCA Executive Director Ray McGury. “This year’s keynote speaker is a former NFL player who will have a very impactful story to kick off the holiday season.”

All the funds raised from this annual event stay at the Fry Family YMCA to support Y programs as well as its mantra… “We turn no one away.”

McGury continued, “Case in point… as I write this news, I’ve been with the Fry YMCA for five weeks. During that time (beginning on Day 1), I’ve assisted three moms who are homeless, two from Naperville with children and one is single from Bolingbrook. Each of the mothers simply asked for assistance that would allow their children and them to shower at the Y. When we think of homeless, we think of Chicago and not the Naperville area.”

All contributions and sponsorships will help families unable to help themselves right now, McGury added.

PRESENTING SPONSOR | $5,000

•Visibility: Your name or logo prominently featured as Presenting Sponsor on all event materials, showcasing your leadership and verbal recognition during the program.

•Speaking Opportunity: Address attendees during the event program, highlighting your support and vision.

•Community Acknowledgement: Recognition at the Fry Family YMCA and in the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Annual Report, cementing your role as a key supporter of community wellbeing.

• Premier seating for 10 guests, ensuring a memorable experience for your team.

STRONG COMMUNITIES SPONSOR | $3,000

•Visibility: Your name or logo placed on event materials highlighting your commitment and verbal acknowledgement during the event program, showcasing your support.

•Community Acknowledgement: Recognition at the Fry Family YMCA and in the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Annual Report, emphasizing your role in supporting community access.

• Premier seating for 10 guests, providing premium experience.

STRONG FAMILIES SPONSOR | $1,000

•Visibility: Your name or logo prominently placed on event materials, showcasing your support and verbal acknowledgement during the event program, showcasing your support.

•Community Acknowledgement: Recognition at the Fry Family YMCA and in the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Annual Report, highlighting your contribution to youth safety.

• Seating for 8 guests

STRONG KIDS SPONSOR | $600

•Visibility: Your name or logo placed on event materials, demonstrating your support

• Seating for 8 guests

NEXT STEPS…

To ensure your logo is included in all printed materials, submit high resolution logo as PNG, EPS, OR PDF by Mon., Nov. 16, 2026.

Logos received after this date will be recognized digitally.

For more information about the event as well as sponsorship opportunities, contact Developmentsupport@YMCAChicago.org.

Information about individual tickets, $40 each, is available here.