Visit Naperville – First Impressions Say It All

The Marriott brand is one of the most recognized names in hospitality and is known for its strong reputation for quality service and consistency.

Chicago Marriott Naperville is the largest hotel in Naperville, with 424 guestrooms and approximately 25,000 square feet of meeting space. For this reason alone, Chicago Marriott Naperville played an important role in the recent “Fall for Naperville” familiarization, or FAM, Tour featured on this month’s centerfold.

First impressions of a hotel are often shaped by the arrival experience, and Chicago Marriott Naperville created a memorable welcome for Day 2 of the FAM Tour.

As the morning began, the planners arrived in the lobby and were enthusiastically welcomed by Nathan Karsten, Director of Sales, whose outgoing personality immediately brought energy to the start of the day. Baristas from the hotel’s lobby Starbucks café greeted the group with trays of freshly prepared coffee drinks. The space felt comfortable and inviting, with plenty of natural light streaming through the skylight and windows.

Meeting planners noticed hotel guests enjoying conversations with coworkers, running through last-minute presentations or catching up on emails. The atmosphere felt relaxed, productive and welcoming.

Dan Gustafson, General Manager of Chicago Marriott Naperville, greeted the group with a warm smile and shared a fun fact about the hotel’s ballroom space. The hotel features a 30-foot ballroom door that opens directly to the outside.

The opening is large enough to bring in a semi-truck, commercial vehicle or even a boat, creating unique possibilities for product displays, launches and other events.

As the group continued through the meeting space and into the junior ballrooms, they were greeted by Florence “Flo” DiMare, a Banquet Captain. Flo shared that she has been with Chicago Marriott Naperville since they started their operations. She spoke about her love of serving guests and creating a welcoming experience.

Nathan summed it up well by recognizing that team members like Flo are the ones who truly bring the guest experience to life.

The planners enjoyed breakfast, a presentation from Nathan and even a fun game. The morning was energetic, lively and welcoming, everything a meeting planner hopes for when creating a memorable start to an event.

Chicago Marriott Naperville is certainly worth keeping in mind for community events, whether it is an annual meeting, wedding, holiday gathering or company training.