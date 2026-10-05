Raise a Glass for Local Veterans at the 16th Annual ‘Cheers For Veterans’ Gala

As Veterans Day approaches, Naperville Responds For Veterans is getting ready to raise a glass — and raise funds — for the men and women who have served our great nation. The nonprofit’s 16th annual Cheers For Veterans gala and fundraiser returns on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge.

This year’s gala carries a fitting theme – America’s 250th Birthday. The evening brings friends, business leaders and Veterans together to give thanks to those who have served and to help local Veterans and their families who need a hand at home.

An Evening of Food, Drinks and Generosity

The gala runs from 6 to 11PMat Bobak’s Signature Events, 6440 Double Eagle Drive in Woodridge. Guests will begin with a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres from 6 to 7PM, followed by dinner at 7:30PM.

The evening features fine food and an open bar, along with a live auction and a “Raise the Paddle” appeal, giving attendees a direct way to fund the organization’s work.

Win a New Truck

One of the night’s biggest draws is the Naperville Responds Truck Raffle, offering a chance to win a brand-new pickup truck. Raffle tickets are $100 each and can be purchased when registering for the gala. The winner will be announced at Cheers.

Tickets

Tickets are $200 per guest, and tables of ten are $1,800. Registration is open at the event’s online registration page at CheersForVets.givesmart.com. Sponsorships are also available.

Supporters who can’t make it to Woodridge can still take part. The online fundraising page offers virtual participation, including direct donations and Truck Raffle tickets.

Supporting Veterans Close to Home

Naperville Responds For Veterans (NRFV) assists veterans and their families in need, especially those with low and moderate incomes. The organization raises donations of money, building materials and professional labor, and coordinates the process of repairing, building and donating homes. NRFV is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides services to veterans in need and those in crisis.

For more information, visit napervilleresponds.org/cheers2026.