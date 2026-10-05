Nuclear Notes – Nuclear Power in the World

The first commercial nuclear reactors were commissioned around 1960. As of the end of 2024, there were 31 countries that generate nuclear electricity using 438 reactors – 9.1% of global electricity. The US generates the most nuclear electricity (but only about 20% of our total), and China is second, but gaining fast. France produces the highest nuclear share – about 75%. Several other countries get more than half of their electricity from nuclear.

There are about 80 nuclear reactors under construction in Brazil, Argentina, Slovakia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Turkey, Egypt, Bangladesh, Iran, Pakistan, Hungary, India, China (38!), Japan, and South Korea – but none in the US. Twenty-two are exports from Russia – the importing countries will be committing to Russia as a sole-source fuel supplier for decades.

Several countries have prematurely shut down their reactors due to political pressures, including Italy and Germany – clearly a case of self-harm. Others, including the US, Belgium, and Sweden have prematurely shut down some of theirs for political or economic reasons, but they are reconsidering or reversing their policies because of electricity shortages.

American reactors are the best-run in the world. They shut down for a month or two to refuel every 18-24 months, but otherwise operate at 100% power nearly 100% of the time. By contrast, wind generates power about a third of the time, and solar about a quarter of the time, depending on location, the season, and highly variable weather.

For decades, the US had not built new reactors, so we are not good at it–inexperience is the main driver of high cost. Recently, two reactors of a new design were to be built at two sites, one in Georgia, the other in South Carolina. The Georgia reactors are now operating beautifully. The SC project was abandoned, but seems likely to be resumed. These expensive plants are paving the way for follow-on projects that apply lessons learned in supply chain and project management. New projects should be much more economical.