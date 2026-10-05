Focus on Safety – Stay Alert, Stay Aware

Between busy schedules and the constant distraction of our phones, it can be easy to move through our day without fully noticing what is happening around us. This month, the Naperville Police Department’s “A Safer Naper” campaign encourages residents to slow down, look up and practice an important personal safety skill: situational awareness.

Situational awareness simply means being mindful of your surroundings, recognizing what is happening and thinking ahead about what might happen next. It can help you make informed decisions, avoid potentially dangerous situations and recognize when something doesn’t seem quite right.

There are three basic steps:

Perception: Observe and gather information about what is happening around you. Comprehension: Consider what you are seeing and how it could affect your safety or what you are trying to accomplish. Projection: Think ahead. Based on what you have observed, consider what might happen next and determine what you would do if you had to act.

Improving your situational awareness doesn’t require special training. Start with a few simple habits. When walking, driving or entering a business, keep your head up and put your phone away. Keep your head on a swivel! Look beyond what is directly in front of you and occasionally scan your surroundings, including to the left, right and behind you. Notice exits, people and objects around you, and pay attention to anything that seems unusual or out of place.

Avoid becoming overly comfortable simply because you are in a familiar place or following a routine. Changing your routine occasionally can help you remain engaged with your surroundings. Use your senses and trust your instincts. Your inner self has a way of alerting you to potential danger. You just have to listen to it. If you are uncomfortable for any reason, remove yourself from the situation, speak up to a friend/coworker/store employee or, if you think a crime is about to be committed, call 9-1-1.

Most importantly, situational awareness is not about being fearful. It’s about being present. By paying attention and staying connected to our surroundings, we can make safer choices for ourselves and those around us.

This October, challenge yourself to look up, look around and stay aware. A little more attention can go a long way toward making our community safer.

Additional safety tips about increasing your situational awareness are available at naperville.il.us/asafernaper.

Until next month, be safe and be aware.