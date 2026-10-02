Movies With Tarek – ‘Digger’

There is that full-throttle mode that everyone expects from Tom Cruise. The tycoon characteristics, the buffoonery and all the money in the world. These elements are all present in Digger, but this time his character is not jumping out of airplanes and buildings like he does in the Mission Impossible franchise. He is still frantic with power, only now he is oblivious to his disasters. Of course, in true Cruise style, there are party-going ways and political views in his characterization. Digger delves into political mode in a mixed way.

From the director of Amores Perros, Babel and The Revenant, this is Digger, another project in which Alejandro G. Inarritu goes deep with his characters. The film is very focused and chock full of disasters. At times the approach seems like Babel, but in this film audiences can laugh at particular moments whereas Babel was a surreal rollercoaster ride of vivid sadness.

Inarritu always does well with one-point perception because of the way he hones in on the kings or the enemies with his camera angles. I appreciated this in both Babel and The Revenant. This element is utilized at times in Digger, though there are more crazy transitions between various actions. Much of the film is dominated by the repeated wild takes of Cruise and his ego modality. I find it surprising that Inarritu and Cruise were able to work together on Digger.

Before going into the plot, it is important to outline the key characters in the film. Tom Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, a wealthy oil tycoon. Riz Ahmed plays Ganish, a scientist and an assistant to the U.S. President. John Goodman plays President Compson, the dictatorial President of the United States. Sandra Huller plays Emma Rockwell, Digger’s half-sister and business partner. Michael Stuhlbarg plays the Vice President. Finally, Jesse Plemmons plays Kenny. Each of the characters play a vital role in fueling the dynamics with Digger. Even though the film is uneven in the way it evolves, audiences can expect to have their minds twisted by the array of surprises in Digger.

Digger controls oil fields throughout the world, and he is given news that a disaster has sparked attention. Apparently, there is a pending disaster where an iceberg could hit Europe and put many lives at risk. Digger is free-spirited and believes his ways are always how it goes. Ganish is the one with the scientific facts. President Compson and Digger have some commonalities—both are hierarchical and confident that they have the answers. While Tom Cruise looks old and gray in this film, he still rules like a hungry emperor. His character puts jobs on the line. No matter the consequences, shifts caused by global warming are at the epicenter of the film.

Even though the film is creative and has mind-boggling characterization, there is a twist to it. The film breaks the fourth wall in a dimension that is unexpected. Still, it was not enough to make this a spectacular movie. Yes, there are a lot of interesting issues related to science, politics, and egos. The twist, however, comes from a hidden element beneath the surface.

Two out of four stars.