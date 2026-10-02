Loaves & Fishes – More Than Food: A Path Forward

When Carlos was diagnosed with cancer, his life changed in ways he never expected.

He had a good job and a six-figure salary, but as his illness made working impossible, he lost his job—and then his home.

“Losing my health, my job and my home all at once was one of the most difficult experiences I have ever faced,” Carlos said.

During that difficult season, Loaves & Fishes became a vital source of food, resources and encouragement.

His family could bring home fresh meat, fruits and vegetables when putting food on the table was a daily concern. Loaves & Fishes also connected Carlos with employment information, helping him take steps toward independence.

“Those acts of kindness may have seemed like everyday services to the people providing them, but to my family, they were life-changing,” he said.

Today, Carlos works at a nonprofit, helping others find resources during challenging times. The significance of that journey is not lost on him: the person who once needed support is now helping others move forward.

“I often think about where that journey started,” Carlos said. “Loaves & Fishes was the steppingstone that nourished me, strengthened me, and helped me regain my footing.”

Carlos’s story is a reminder that hunger can affect anyone, often because of circumstances far beyond their control. It also demonstrates what can happen when a community comes together.

The right support at the right time can do more than help someone through a crisis; it can open a door to stability, dignity and a new beginning.

“I will always be grateful for what you did for me and my family,” he said. “You help people believe that their circumstances do not have to define their future.”

Loaves & Fishes may be the organization providing the food and the programs, but it is the community that makes that work possible. Every volunteer, donor, food partner and community organization plays a role in ensuring that when someone faces a difficult chapter, the resources they need are there to help them move forward.

To learn more about how you can get involved with Loaves & Fishes visit, loaves-fishes.org.