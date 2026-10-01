Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: October 2-4

Discover the best things to do in Naperville, Illinois, this weekend, from vibrant downtown dining and unique shopping to live music and seasonal local events. Whether you are planning a romantic date night, a fun-filled family outing, or a relaxing weekend getaway, explore the iconic Naperville Riverwalk and top family-friendly attractions with this ultimate guide to weekend activities.

Friday

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora. Note also, Serendipity just might have seasonal attire and accessories for a great Halloween costume.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Tim and Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-baked buns, added varieties of fresh-made salads, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.

LOTUS

4-10PM at Paddleboat Quarry – 441 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

LOTUS, the U.S. debut of French artist Nicolas Paolozzi’s illuminated public art installation, features six giant floating flowers that transform from daylight into a glowing nighttime experience. Free and open to the public, it offers a striking fall arts experience for all ages. Each lotus will radiate a gentle light, transforming the landscape into a place of quiet wonder, reflection and connection. On display every day through Oct. 24. More info at artforumnaperville.org.

Oktoberfest at Naper Settlement

5-10PM at Naper Settlement – 523 S. Washington Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Grab your lederhosen and head to Naper Settlement for a weekend packed with authentic German eats, Oktoberfest brews, live music, and activities at Naper Settlement’s Oktoberfest. Traditional German cuisine and beer will be overflowing in a giant heated tent, with lively Oompah music on Friday and a mix of Oompah music, modern polka, pop, and country on Saturday. Enjoy one of the largest Oktoberfest beer varieties in the area and German food from local restaurants and food trucks! Guests can test their strength in a stein-holding contest on Saturday from 5 to 5:30PM or explore the children’s activity area with inflatables by Chasers Laser Tag. $25/Adult, $15/Child (4-12) | FREE for Under 4. Tickets at napersettlement.org/237/Oktoberfest.

Saturday

5th Avenue Naperville Farmer’s Market

7AM to noon at 5th Avenue Train Station – 200 East. 5th Avenue, Naperville, IL 60563

Build a farm-to-table meal with a plethora of locally-grown food. You’ll also find an array products, performances and events, making this a great destination for the whole family.

Styrofoam Recycling Collection Event

9AM to noon at Route 59 Metra Station North Parking Lot – 475 Fairway Drive Naperville, IL 60540

Expanded Polystyrene Foam, often referred to as Styrofoam, is a common curbside recycling contaminant and environmental pollutant due to its composition and challenging disposal processes. Because Styrofoam is not accepted in most recycling streams, it is often sent to landfills, polluting ecosystems with microplastics along the way. The City is happy to share that, in partnership with Dart Container, Naperville Noon Lions and NEST, we will host our third (and final) Styrofoam collection event of the year! Accepted polystyrene foam includes post-consumer foam cups and “to-go” containers, egg cartons, ice chests, rinsed meat trays and protective packaging foam. Please ensure the materials are clean and labels and tape are removed. More info atwww.naperville.il.us.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road, with plenty of convenient parking.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now located in CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, click here and check out an earlier post on this website that helps tell the history of this diner with a purpose, also a tribute to Rosie the Riveter. Note Also! the Veteran Business Project, Inc. (VBP) will celebrate veteran success stories at its third annual Valor to Venture fundraising gala from 6PM to 10PM Thursday, Oct. 29, at Hotel Arista, 2139 CityGate Lane, Naperville’s CityGate Centre. Valor to Venture tickets are $300 each or $2,700 for a table of 10. Sponsorship packages are also available, and each sponsorship level includes event tickets. Visit VeteranBusinessProject.org for a link to more info about the event. Or stop by Rosie’s and ask!

Oktoberfest at Naper Settlement

3-10PM at Naper Settlement – 523 S. Washington Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Grab your lederhosen and head to Naper Settlement for a weekend packed with authentic German eats, Oktoberfest brews, live music, and activities at Naper Settlement’s Oktoberfest. Traditional German cuisine and beer will be overflowing in a giant heated tent, with lively Oompah music on Friday and a mix of Oompah music, modern polka, pop, and country on Saturday. Enjoy one of the largest Oktoberfest beer varieties in the area and German food from local restaurants and food trucks! Guests can test their strength in a stein-holding contest on Saturday from 5 to 5:30PM or explore the children’s activity area with inflatables by Chasers Laser Tag. $25/Adult, $15/Child (4-12) | FREE for Under 4. Tickets at napersettlement.org/237/Oktoberfest.

Sunday

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

8:30AM to noon at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium – 455 S. Brainard St. Naperville, IL 60540

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. More info at act.alz.org.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Reservations for Meson Sabika’s Annual Complimentary Thanksgiving Turkey Dinners To-Go for individuals and families in need of holiday cheer on November 26 will begin in October.

Check out PN’s Community Events for events today, tonight, tomorrow and way into the future!