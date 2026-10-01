Update / Resident Cyclists Encouraged to Attend Transportation Advisory Board, Oct. 1, 2026

Above / Better bike connectivity and signage through Downtown Naperville and the entire community has been a topic of discussion for nearly 30 years. (PN File Photo)

PN Update, Oct. 1, 2026 / Cyclists and pedestrians are reminded and encouraged to attend the Transportation Advisory Board meeting at 7PM Thurs., Oct. 1.

Since the presentation in September, suggestions have been considered with updates and revisions to the Naperville Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan throughout the City of Naperville.

Approval of a recommendation to adopt the update to the City’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan is on the agenda.

Planning to address TAB? Members of the public should sign up in person at the meeting location on the day of the meeting, Sept. 3. Signup to speak is available for 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting at 7PM.

Link to a download featuring the City of Naperville Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan Update and Revisions with a click here: https://naperville.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=8238815&GUID=9B6D3E38-9263-4E81-B972-7723B81E2D5C

PN Update, Sept. 5, 2026 / The September 3 presentation regarding bike paths by TED was interesting, pretty much following the packet proposal that’s posted online— and the project comes with a total projected cost of $54-plus million over time. When questioned by members of the Transportation Advisory Board (TAB), City staff mentioned funding could come from grants, local funding initiatives from cyclists, etc.

The City planners said about 500 individuals had responded to their survey.

They also had hosted community engagement sessions throughout 2025 and 2026.

Seventeen (17) members of the public were present at the September TAB meeting.

Six members of the community addressed TAB during public comments. Councilman Ian Holzhauer and Downtown Advisory Committee member Rick Hitchcock, both of whom had participated in a recent two-hour stroll throughout the city’s current downtown designated bike path, addressed the panel citing safety issues as well as to note how it best connects and shares local streets with other vehicles.

overnight parking survey will close at 11:59PM on Fri., Sept. 18, 2026. The other item on the TAB agenda related to overnight street parking. To date, the survey featured on the City’s website has had 2,000 responses. The survey is still online for public input. The briefwill close at 11:59PM on Fri., Sept. 18, 2026.

The TAB meeting was over at 7:54PM. Considering the projected budget for the proposed bike path is $54 million, the 54 minutes spent for the monthly meeting seemed remarkable.

For complete information, simply watch the video that includes a presentation of the plan with maps.

naperville.legistar.com/MeetingDetail.aspx?ID=1366006&GUID=EE0F9FCB-162F-4051-89AD-555A5AFC96E6&Options=info|&Search=

The next TAB meeting is scheduled to begin at 7PM Thurs., Oct. 1, in Council Chambers.

Original PN Post, Sept. 2, 2026 / The community is welcome to provide input on the proposed update to the City’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan during the September meeting of the Transportation Advisory Board (TAB) meeting beginning at 7PM Thurs., Sept. 3. The monthly meeting will be held in Council Chambers of the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Street.

Better bike connectivity through Downtown Naperville and the entire community has been a topic of discussion for nearly 30 years. Last month, local leaders, including Mayor Scott Wehrli and Councilman Ian Holzhauer, took a two-hour stroll through our city’s current downtown designated bike path to note how it best connects and shares local streets for other vehicles. For starters, Riverwalk Commission Chairman Johnna Shields recognized the need for better street markings, suggesting a different color to outline the bike lanes. Bike racks and the current “dangerous” bicycle crossing at Aurora and Eagle Street were cited as needs to be addressed. Naperville Development Partnership President Monica Conners suggested naming the various bike routes when the safe routes were identified.

Notes of several “big ideas” were recorded for Sydney Smith, the Project Manager overseeing the Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan and its related initiatives within Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering and Development (TED) Business Group.

Smith, who participated in the walk, is responsible for coordinating the City’s bicycle, pedestrian and vehicular travel infrastructure programs. She welcomes input from the cycling community as she leads the major multi-decade update to the City’s active mobility master plan.

Cyclists Encouraged to Attend TAB

Planning to address TAB? Members of the public should sign up in person at the meeting location on the day of the meeting, Sept. 3. Signup to speak is available for 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting at 7PM.

Link to a download featuring the City of Naperville Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan Update with a click here:

naperville.legistar.com/MeetingDetail.aspx?ID=1366006&GUID=EE0F9FCB-162F-4051-89AD-555A5AFC96E6&Options=info|&Search=

Meanwhile, when visiting the Naperville Riverwalk remember to walk your wheels. It’s an international message to remind people to dismount from bikes, skateboards and scooters on crowded sidewalks. —PN