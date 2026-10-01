KidsMatter 2 Us – The Real Value of Teen Volunteering

Most high school students know that volunteering is a great way to add skills and experience to a resume or college application. While some teens are required to volunteer through church or school, many decide to volunteer because they are passionate about a particular cause or want to do something meaningful with their friends or family. No matter the reason, teens who contribute to their communities walk away with so much more than just a blurb on a resume or application. Community contributors grow themselves in the process of giving back.

Here are just some of the benefits

Higher self-esteem

Helping other people feels good and reminds teens that they have much to offer their communities. By becoming involved in community causes, young people stretch themselves, recognize their own strengths, and contribute to solutions – all of which grows confidence and self-esteem.

Greater empathy and generosity

Becoming involved with others working on important community challenges helps teens recognize the humanity in others, put themselves in another’s place, and develop empathy for their problems – leading to greater kindness and overall generosity.

More friends and fun

Teens are likely to have lots in common with other young people who are passionate about the same causes, and the fun begins as they to get to know each other while working together on meaningful solutions.

Stronger interpersonal and workplace skills

Contributing to a community project, young people learn how to work with a group, manage their time, share ideas and sometimes agree to disagree – all important skills for work and life.

Teens who contribute to their communities generally have better grades and stronger college applications and are more likely to be hired when looking for a job. For more information on contributing to the community as a volunteer or teen leader, visit the KidsMatter website kidsmatter2us.org.