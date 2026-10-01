Free Styrofoam Recycling Event in Naperville Saturday, Oct. 3

Naperville residents can clear out foam packaging and drop off a range of other recyclable items at a free community event this Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9AM to noon at Route 59 Station.

The Naperville Noon Lions and the Naperville Environment and Sustainability Taskforce (NEST) are hosting the event with support from the Naperville Park District and Dart Container. It is offered as a free service to the community and gives residents a convenient way to recycle foam products responsibly.

Last Foam Collection of 2026

Saturday’s event is the last of three Naperville foam collections in 2026, following earlier events in April and July.

Dart Container is supporting the event by making sure all collected foam is transported to its Michigan-based facility. There, the material is processed and sent to manufacturers, who reuse it in durable goods such as picture frames and crown molding.

What to Bring

Organizers will accept the following materials:

Rigid Styrofoam packaging, containers and shipping padding

Clean Styrofoam food cups, clamshells and meat trays

Eyeglasses, phones, running shoes, pop tabs, key fobs, keys, brass, hearing aids and ink cartridges

Tip: Organizers ask that all foam be brought in clear plastic bags.

What Not to Bring

The following items are not accepted at the event:

Brown polyurethane foam

Flexible, squishy polyethylene foam

Packing peanuts (organizers suggest taking these to UPS)

Blue building insulation

Dirty or food-contaminated foam items

Event Details