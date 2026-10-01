Community Members Recognized for Creativity, Service and Global Connection

During the recent Naperville Sister Cities International Festival in Central Park, three members of the community were recognized for their outstanding achievements promoting creativity, service and global connection.

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli is pictured here presenting the Sister Cities 2026 Community Service Award to Mike Havala, President/CEO of Loaves and Fishes Community Services. The award also recognized Havala’s Slovakian heritage.

Claire Shen was honored with a 2nd Place Award in the 2026 YAAS Art Showcase, International Young Artist Award. Kendall Nghiem received a 3rd Place Award in the 2026 YAAS Essay Showcase, International Young Author.

Naperville, Illinois, and Nitra, Slovakia, have been sister cities since 1993, thanks in part to the dedication of Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic Emeritus Rosemary Macko Wisnosky, a long-time Naperville resident. Slovakia was well represented at the festival with performances by the Veselica Slovak Folklore Ensemble and the Veselicka Children’s Ensemble and by representatives of SlovakPRO.

In addition, Naperville is Sister Cities with Pátzcuaro, Mexico (established in 2010), and Cancun, Mexico (established in 2021), also recognized at the International Festival. All three partnerships aim to encourage cultural, educational, and economic exchanges, noted Patty Gustin, for the Sister Cities Foundation.